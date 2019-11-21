The Green Valleys Watershed Association hosts a Holiday Open House at Welkinweir in East Nantmeal Township from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Come experience Welkinweir’s historic home decorated for the holidays. Each room is decorated by a local group which includes the Herb Society of America- Philadelphia Unit, Valley Garden Club, Owen J. Roberts Horticulture Class, and Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Northern Chester County Group. They will create their own themes and use unique greenery from within the property to enhance the feel of the holidays.
Enjoy refreshments while experiencing the sound of our rare Skinner pipe organ. Then explore the house and property to learn about the estate’s 300-year history.
This is a family-friendly event. There is no fee, however donations will be accepted.
Welkinweir is located at 1368 Prizer Road, Pottstown, near Pughtown in East Nantmeal Township.