Welkinweir Wednesday Family Nights will be offered at Welkinweir, located at 1368 Prizer Road near Pughtown in East Nantmeal Township.
Welkinweir will be open to the public for extended hours on Wednesdays, July 10 through July 31, until 8 p.m. Pack a picnic and enjoy the evening’s golden light and peaceful setting that Welkinweir has to offer.
Take part in a themed, guided walk offered each night at 6:30 p.m.; learn more about wildlife that is active at night - beavers, bats, fireflies - and discover what is in bloom in the gardens.
Welkinweir will be open rain or shine, to guests of all ages. However, children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Welkinweir is open free to visitors however, donations are appreciated to support special programming.