Kutztown residents raised a glass to toast Kutztown on Friday evening, March 27.
Hosted by the Kutztown Community Partnership, the Whole Town Toast opened with church bells ringing at 6 p.m. to signal the town to come out on their front porch, balcony or stoop. The Mayor broadcasted a message thanking the community and asked everyone to raise their glass in a town toast. Then, Kutztown fire trucks drove through town with sirens a blazing.
“You are not alone, we are in this together,” said Sandy Green, Community Liaison, KCP. “To keep their spirits up, people around the world are sharing moments of joy and song from their balconies, porches or stoop. We want our community to do the same. It is OK to go outside!”
Kutztown residents were encouraged to raise a glass to neighbors, friends, family and community from afar and to toast those people on the frontlines doing everything possible to stop the spread of COVID-19, said Green.
“We’re a very social and connected community and this is a way to celebrate us and give thanks to everyone who is still working to meet the needs of the community,” said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel.
The Mayor hopes the Whole Town Toast sends a message of optimism.
“We’re still here, we can still connect without being able to shake hands or give a hug,” said Schlegel. “For all the medical workers, store clerks, borough employees and others who are still working, I want them to know just how thankful we are.”
There is also hope that this event unites the community and raises spirits. “Just seeing our neighbors are ok, and being given a way to say thanks in unison, should feel uplifting.”
The Mayor’s message was broadcasted from the church steeples on the sound systems of St. Paul’s UCC and St. John’s Lutheran, as well as broadcasted on the fire truck loud speakers as it traveled around Kutztown.
In his message, the Mayor said, “From our porch to your porch, please raise a glass in a toast to our community. Cheers to all our neighbors who live next to us and to our neighbors who live across the street. Cheers to our neighbors in every part of Kutztown. Together we’re sacrificing and adjusting. Together we’re remembering our mutual humanity and goodness and love of Kutztown.”
In his message Schlegel thanks those working in stores, restaurants, transportation and healthcare, as well as first responders and police and borough employees who keep Kutztown functioning, clean and whole.
“Thanks to those of you who are staying home and to those of you who are stepping up to the needs within our community by volunteering. Thanks to our teachers who continue to reach out to their students with words of encouragement. Thanks to all of you who are checking on your neighbors. We are still a whole town and everyone in Kutztown is absolutely essential. Thank you everyone,” said Schlegel.
Raising his glass, the Mayor toasted the town, “Now, to all of you, to all of us, to Kutztown, our Whole town! Cheers! Prost.”
Derek Mace, Kutztown Borough Councilman and Kutztown University professor, reached out to KCP with the idea which stemmed from an article shared by his mother-in-law Debby Sailsbery, a Kutztown resident. In Pittsburgh hundreds came out on their porches for a town toast.
“We’ve all been hearing heartfelt things from towns all over the world of neighbors reaching out across the street and next door singing songs and toasting each other,” said Mace. “We’re all reminding each other that we’re in it together. Kutztown is a welcoming community with a desire to express that we’re still Whole. That’s what this is about… This is a reminder that we’re all essential to a whole Kutztown.”
Many of his neighbors up and down the street came out to toast. Practicing appropriate distancing, his family mostly saw and toasted the neighbors adjacent to them and across the street.
As to the number who participated overall, KCP does not have a count.
“We were encouraging people to say hello from their own porches and stoops, that would be hard to get, but I was told by friends that they saw a lot of their neighbors out and waving at each other,” said Mace.
Describing the atmosphere in Kutztown, he said it was lovely and a joy to be in the fresh air.
“Everyone I spoke to recognized it not as a block party or time to mingle, but a moment to show that we’re all working together separately. It was an important reminder to hear Gov. Cuomo of New York say that while we practice social distancing, we should remain spiritually connected. Kutztown residents understand that, and our Whole Town Toast was an embrace of that truth.”
What does an event like this say about Kutztown?
“It says that we‘re a whole community now and as the future unfolds we will continue to be a whole community,” said Mace.
Kutztown University President Kenneth Hawkinson shared a pre-recorded toast shared via social media and online.
“From our porch to our porch, on behalf of the faculty, staff and students of Kutztown University, Ann Marie and I, and Winnie, would like to raise a glass in a toast to the Borough of Kutztown. Your support in this difficult time is truly making a difference,” said Hawkinson. “We’re fortunate to be a part of this wonderful community. Cheers!”
KCP asked people to hashtag #The Whole Town Toast and share their photos and/or videos on Facebook, with many responding with photos and sharing positive messages.
Jennifer Berger of Kutztown posted: “#TheWholeTownToast Stay Safe Kutztown!!! Cheers to our friends and our community as we get through this pandemic. Thank you to all the nurses, healthcare workers, our first responders and fire fighters, that are working to keep us safe.”
Berger and her daughter participated.
“I think it was a great idea,” said Berger. “We saw friends posting pics from their houses and yards, too. My daughter Erica has friends that live in town (borough) and they took videos of the fire truck parade also. We live near the Giant in Kutztown, so we only saw one other neighbor across the street taking part. I hope everyone took part in this town toast. It seems to have been a spirit lifter. We have been at home for two weeks now.”
At Firefly Bookstore, owners Rebecca Laincz and Matthew Williams raised a glass out front of their store. They have been keeping a minimal staff while fulfilling online, phone, email and messenger orders for shipping, so this toast was a really great moment in their day, a real break in the routine. They were able to connect with neighbors at Paisley & Co., and Jim Springer from Dunkelberger's Jewelry, in a social-distance appropriate way.
“There were plenty of horn-blowing from passing cars, so we know that more than a few people downtown were in on the celebration!” Williams said. “The other retailers also seemed happy to take a break from trying to run businesses only online.”
“If they want to do this every week, that would be great thing to look forward to!” he added.
Amy and Luke Hubler, owners of Mark’s Sandwich Shop in Kutztown, have been working hard to bring the community and small businesses together through social media.
“What we have seen in the last week or so is support within all of the small businesses in town,” said Amy. “It’s been incredible! When we saw this event, our hearts were warmed and it kind of gave us hope that our small, charming town is gonna get through this uncertain time. The news we see every day is daunting and stressful. Staying home and being isolated can get lonely, and this was such a great way to reconnect with neighbors, and laugh and smile, from a distance of course! Kutztown is like no other place on the map! Cheers!”
Debbie Berger lives at Saucony Cross Apartments.
“I spread the word about the Toast of Kutztown with our community,” said Berger. “My closet neighbors and myself got together and sat outside toasting to what a wonderful area we live in. We had a great time sharing stories, etc. I think Kutztown should make this a yearly event.”
Josh Chambers, Kutztown High School teacher, shared a post from Krumsville, “Cheers to you, Kutztown!”
“In a time like this, with a town so closely connected and usually neighborly, it’s a true hurdle to not be able to socialize,” said Chambers. “We miss our friends but also realize the importance for a temporary pause in gathering, so let’s consider tonight’s toast a communal hello and a promise to meet again.”
Kutztown resident Craig Koller, a member of the Board of Directors for the Kutztown Area Historical Society, toasted Kutztown from the Historical Society tower.
“I like that the church bells are ringing. It reminds me of when we started Kutztown’s bicentennial celebration with the ringing of the bells,” he said. “The bicentennial brought out the best in the people of Kutztown and ignited a great spirit of community. Let’s hope the toast of the town does the same. We’re all in this together.”
Allison Fuller at Kutztown Ambulance offered a few comments, “As always, we are proud of the community we serve. Tonight’s event shows how we can be in this together and still be apart. We thank everyone for their continued support as we move through this difficult time. COVID-19 has made a lot of things challenging. At Kutztown Ambulance we are educating our staff daily on any new developments in regards to COVID-19. As we prepare to work through this pandemic our mission to serve our community stays the same. We are in this together, stay safe, and stay kind!”
In addition to hosting the event, KCP created Distance Dining, a list of restaurants that are offering services. There is a link on the KCP website (http://kutztownpartnership.org/) and a designated button on the Kutztown, PA Mobile App.
“It is important to support Kutztown’s downtown businesses,” said Green. “We also want to remember our retail businesses. Many are doing online business, virtual shopping, curbside pickup and gift cards for purchase. Keep our downtown businesses in mind for your next purchase.”