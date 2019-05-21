The Hamburg Community Wildlife Habitat Committee of Our Town Foundation is holding its 8th annual Garden Tour on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hamburg was the first Certified Wildlife Habitat Community in Pennsylvania. To continue to be certified by the National Wildlife Federation, one of the requirements is to have an educational element each year. Gardens in the Hamburg area will feature rain barrel collections, herb and vegetable gardens, raised beds, pollinator gardens, marshland gardens, grapevines and berry bushes.
A unique addition to the tour this year will be a visit to Talapia R Us, which is an aqua farming facility raising and selling natural tilapia fish. They recycle the refuge from the fish as a soil enhancer. Samples of the soil enhancement product will be given to those who participate in the tour as well as an entry for a raffle.
Participants of the tour are shown how to incorporate native plants in their own gardens. Native plants do not need constant watering and are well matched to the local climates.
“I have pretty much eliminated non-native and annual plants from my garden and have changed over to mostly all native plants,” said Committee member Sheryle Delewski. “In doing so, I have chosen plants to attract butterflies, bees and other pollinators in order to help maintain the pollinator population. The future of our food depends upon them.”
The self-guided driving tour is at your own pace allowing participants to enjoy the features of each garden habitat. It begins at the Hamburg Park pavilion at the corner of Island and Second streets where those attending can obtain a tour booklet and light refreshments. All ticket holders will be entered in a raffle for door prizes, which will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. at the pavilion. You need not be there at that time to win.
Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour or in advanced tickets at Our Town Foundation, 335 State Street and at the State Farm Office, 124 S. 3rd Street, both in Hamburg. For additional information contact Kay at 610-562-4329 or kay@kaygreenawalt.com.