Winners of the 5th annual Nature of Nolde student art contest were announced on Dec. 7.
The contest was open to all Berks County students, grades 1 through 12. It was supported by The Friends of Nolde Forest and coordinated by Art Plus Gallery, a nonprofit cooperative art gallery in West Reading.
Forty-seven drawings, paintings, multimedia pieces and photographs were selected for the exhibit at Nolde Mansion, which also houses the administrative offices for Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, Cumru Township. Most of the finalists were chosen by the 15 schools that registered for the event. Students were also allowed to enter the contest independently, from which Art Plus Gallery selected several additional finalists for the show.
The exhibit, which opened on Nov. 18, culminated with the awards presentation. The cash prizes were funded primarily by The Friends of Nolde Forest, as well as by Art Plus Gallery. Starting in January, all of the artwork in the show will be featured through 2020 in an online gallery at www.artplusgallerypa.com.
The winners:
Fine art
Grades 1 and 2: first, Myla Brooks, Mifflin Park Elementary, “Deer Reflections at North Pond”; second, Chance Gallagher, Mifflin Park Elementary, “The Dragonfly of Turtle Pond”; third, Conner Meeks, Brecknock Elementary, “Fall Colors Over the Bridge”
Grades 2 and 4: first, Kathryn Meyer, Brecknock Elementary, “The Walking Trail”; second, Abigail Brumbach, Mifflin Park Elementary, “Dinnie”; third, Aisha Rashad, Brecknock, “Boulevard Trail Bridge”
Grades 5 and 6: first, Rachel Donnachie, Reiffton School, “Experiencing the Beauty of Nolde Forest”; second, Nicholas Seasholtz, Earl and Washington, Untitled; third, Alaric Seasholtz, Earl and Washington, Untitled
Grades 7 and 8: first, Toniann Bettencourt, Kutztown Middle School, “Rock Sitter”; second, Emily Bray, Kutztown Middle School, “Bee on Flower”; third, Breckyn Donate, Exeter Junior High, Untitled; Staff Choice: Ryan Cherry, Exeter Junior High, Untitled
Grades 9 and 10: first, Ashton Lewars, Exeter, “Fire Flies Light”; second, Cassidy Schultz, Gov. Mifflin, “The Natural Wonder, Nolde “; third, Ella Gerhart, Exeter, “More Than Meets the Eye”
Grades 11 and 12: first, Dylan Hoffman, Exeter, “Bad Company”; second, Paige Anderson, Twin Valley, “Serenity”; third, Anna Holt , Twin Valley, “Past and Present”
Photography
First, Rhiannon Gally, Kutztown Middle School, 6th grade, “Four Trees That Come Together”; second, Amaya Motta , Wyomissing, 12th grade, “Twist”; third, Sophia Muckey, Gov. Mifflin, 10th grade, “Purple Beauty”; Staff Choice: Nicholas Seasholtz, Earl and Washington, 5th grade, Untitled
Music
Homeschooled musicians across Berks County who have received scholarships through Reading Musical Foundation will perform in the sixth D’Addesi Concert for Hope at Hope Rescue Mission today at 5 p.m.
The concert features more than 15 young musicians from eight different homeschooled families performing traditional Christmas songs.
Some musicians have been recipients of the D’Addesi Family Homeschool Scholarship Fund of the Reading Musical Foundation, which provides merit and need-sensitive music scholarships to homeschooled musicians in Berks County.
Participants will perform a Christmas concert for the men residing at Hope Rescue Mission, with a reception leading up to the concert with hot chocolate and desserts beginning at 4:30 p.m.
“The annual Concert for Hope helps teach young musicians that music in itself is a gift," said Keri Shultz, President of Reading Musical Foundation. "Additionally, the men residing at Hope Rescue Mission offer a gift of their own — their genuine applause and appreciation helps the students build their performance proficiency and confidence. The D’Addesi Homeschool Scholarship Fund not just rewards talented and hardworking young people, but teaches them how to be generous.
“The participation from the many other homeschooled recipients involved in RMF’s Scholarship Program will truly complete the program, giving the residents of Hope Rescue a real Christmas concert with samplings of many Christmas favorites and a sing-along at the end of the program.”