State police are seeking witnesses to a three-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday, Oct. 13, on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township that sent the three drivers to a hospital
and closed the highway for about three hours.
Troopers gave this account:
The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. about 500 feet west of Topton Road
when a northbound car rear ended a compact SUV, causing that vehicle to leave the
road and roll several times.
After the initial impact, the striking car crossed into the southbound lane, colliding with a tractor trailer before crossing back into the northbound lane and coming to rest.
All three drivers were taken to nearby medical facilities for unspecified injuries. The road was closed until shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, when troopers completed their investigation and the vehicles were towed.
Troopers withheld the names of the drivers.
Witnesses are urged to call state police at the Reading station at 610-378-4011.