A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 1-76 in Berks County early on May 26, according to police.
State Police Reading report that the crash occurred at 12:27 a.m. just north of the Shiloh Road Overpass in Caernarvon Township.
Keilah Baldwin, 20, Reading, was driving south in the left lane. Police report that she became distracted by a rear seat passenger and took her eyes off the roadway, crossing over the left shoulder fog line. After striking the rumble strips, Baldwin abruptly turned the steering wheel to the right, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. Then, the vehicle crossed over the roadway and onto the right berm where the vehicle’s passenger side struck a road sign. The vehicle continued to skid in counterclockwise direction into the grass berm. The rear end struck a previously fallen tree.
According to police, during the skid, the front passenger door opened and the passenger, Talisha Munoz, 21, Reading, who was not restrained in a seat belt, was ejected through the open door and then struck by the vehicle and died as a result of those injuries.
Baldwin sustained minor injury and the other passengers were not injured.
Assisting on scene were Twin Valley Fire Department, Brandywine Hospital Medic 93, Elverson and Southern Berks EMS.
The vehicle was disabled and towed by Spitler’s Towing.