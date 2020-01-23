A woman who was sexually abused while being held at the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township has reached a $75,000 settlement with Berks County.
The woman, identified in court documents only as E.D., had fled violence and sexual assaults in Honduras with her 3-year-old son and was seeking asylum in the U.S. She was 19 when she entered the country in 2014.
E.D. was sent by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to the Berks County Residential Center, which holds families while their asylum cases are decided. The facility is run by Berks County under a contract with ICE.
While at the facility, E.D. was sexually abused by Daniel Sharkey, a staff member at the facility. Sharkey, who was 40 at the time of the abuse, has been convicted of and imprisoned for institutional sexual assault.
E.D. had filed suit against Sharkey, Berks County and others involved with running the center claiming a violation of her constitutional rights. The suit claimed that staff at the Residential Center failed to intervene and stop Sharkey's abuse of E.D., and retaliated against her when she reported him. Jury selection for a trial in that case was scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 24.
The settlement, which E.D.'s attorney's announced Thursday, Jan. 23, means that the trial will not take place.
Su Ming Yah, interim executive director of the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project and lead attorney for E.D., said she was pleased with the settlement and with saving her client from having to go through the challenges and trauma of a trial. She also said she sees the case as an affirmation for fair treatment of asylum seekers.
“All individuals should be treated with dignity, especially those who cross our borders seeking safety and protection," Yah said. "Detention centers and their staff have a duty to protect people in their custody from sexual abuse, but Berks County and its staff failed to protect E.D. We are pleased with the positive resolution of this case for E.D.”
A statement from E.D.'s attorneys said E.D. is "satisfied with the outcome and is excited to move forward with her life."
Officials from Berks County could not immediately be reached for comment.