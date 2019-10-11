2 women arrested in Reading-to-Lancaster meth operation

LANCASTER — Two Reading women were arrested last week for trafficking methamphetamine, halting a Reading-to-Lancaster County operation, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman.
Lisandra Hance-Ramirez, 48, and Alexia M. Perez, 30, were taken into custody Oct. 4 after Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives stopped their vehicle on South Ridge Road in Reinholds. The women were the target of an ongoing investigation, investigators said.
Both women are facing felony drug charges and were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail each.
Stedman said detectives found about 6 ounces of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $3,000, in the vehicle.