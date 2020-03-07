A worker at an Upper Bern Township business that makes erosion-control products was struck and killed Friday, March 6, by a 700-pound bale of straw, officials said.
No other details were released about the death of David Moyer, 50, Reading, at East Coast Erosion, 443 Bricker Road.
There has been no ruling by the Berks County coroner's office. An autopsy has been scheduled. Moyer was pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Jason Kantner, officials said.
The accident happened about 10 a.m. Moyer was unresponsive when emergency responders arrived, and after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, the Berks County coroner’s office was dispatched.
The company confirmed the fatal accident in a press release Friday afternoon, March 6.
Officials declined to release details of the circumstances of the incident, saying the accident is under investigation.
"The entire East Coast Erosion family is deeply saddened by this loss,” the statement read. “We cannot overstate the personal impact this individual has had on our lives since joining East Coast Erosion Control. We are asking that media respect privacy at this challenging time.”
The company is headquartered there and also has a production facility in South Carolina. It makes rolled erosion-control products, turf-reinforcement mats and sediment retention fiber rolls.