Ten World War II veterans who served in various capacities in different regions of the world were seated next to one another June 5 in the state House in Harrisburg so they could be recognized by state Rep. Mark Gillen (R-Berks/Lancaster) and his colleagues in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
“These men altered the fate of humanity,” Gillen said. “They played a part in one of the most decisive periods in recent history. Their actions forever changed the trajectory of human civilization.”
Gillen invited the 10 World War II veterans to join him in Harrisburg as the state House considered a resolution he introduced commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
The state House unanimously approved Gillen’s House Resolution 21, marking June 6 as “D-Day” in Pennsylvania. The resolution highlights the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, Allied invasion of Normandy that led to the end of the German occupation of France.
One of the veterans who joined Gillen in the state House Wednesday was part of the D-Day invasion. Joseph “Zeb” Zebertavage served as an anti-aircraft gunner on the USS O’Brien.
The other nine World War II veterans who joined Gillen and the military branch in which they served were Louis Cinifici, Army; Walter Davis, Navy; Charles Eberwein, Coast Guard; William Gordon, Navy; Dr. Cedric Jimerson, Army; Bernadine Smith, Army; Ethan Smith, Army Air Corps.; Kenneth Mosser, Navy; and John Fleming, Army.
Following Gillen’s remarks, the veterans received a standing ovation from the state House of Representatives.