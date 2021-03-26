Kutztown students became scientists, presenting their experiments in the Kutztown Area School District's 15th annual 5th Grade Science Fair.
“I am so proud of this year's group of 5th grade scientists,” said Kutztown virtual 5th grade teacher Pam Ashman.
This year’s participants, from Greenwich and Kutztown elementary schools, were Rylee McAllister, Chase Hugo, Maya McGranahan, Georgia Kunkle, Vinny Ilustre, Aiden Keim and Caden Smith.
Every scientist received a ribbon and medal for completing their project. The following projects also earned trophies: Caden Smith won 1st Place for "Car and Ramp;" Maya McGranahan won 2nd Place for "Gatorade vs. Water: Plant Edition" and Villy Ilustre won 3rd Place for "Beautiful Blooms."
Prizes were funded by a donation provided by the Kutztown Educational Foundation.
“I hope that the science fair encourages students to continue asking questions and searching for answers about their world,” said Ashman. “We need scientists now more than ever!”
The Science Fair is an optional event that is open to all 5th grade students.
“The 5th Grade Science Fair is an opportunity for students to find an interesting topic, think of a question and design an experiment to find the answer to their question. I love the variety of projects that we see,” Ashman said.
Due to COVID restrictions, students were only allowed to compete in the individual category and the awards ceremony was held via Zoom.
“Even under the most challenging circumstances, 5th Graders at Kutztown Area School District asked great questions and conducted experiments to find the answers,” she said.
The science fair materials, directions, and support from their teacher, Ashman, were all conducted virtually. Students needed to navigate Google Classroom, email, Google Docs and watch videos to learn what to do.
“There was a lot to learn, and the 5th graders did great!” said Ashman.