Nearly 70 4-H members, club leaders, and parents participated in the annual Chester County 4-H Livestock Judging Contest hosted by Penn State Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program in Chester County at the Romano 4-H Center on June 6.

Livestock judging is the evaluation of an animal’s characteristics in comparison to the ideal standard. Contestants judged the animals on their ability to produce high quality offspring and their potential meat production.

Contestants were divided into three divisions to compete, including: adults, ages 19 years old and up; seniors, ages 14 years old to 18 years old; and juniors, ages 8 years old to 13 years old. Then, the individuals judged a total of six classes consisting of: Angus heifers, Angus steers, crossbred ewe lambs, fall Suffolk ewe lambs, market goats, and market hogs.

Top Overall Junior Individuals

1st – Jeremiah Howe, Downingtown

2nd – Georgia Horosky, Saint Peters

3rd – Ridan Kerner, Birdsboro

4th – Alexis McCafferty, Coatesville

5th – Ruby Rohrer, Nottingham

6th – Kendra Beiler, Gap

7th – Hannah Beiler, Gap

Top Overall Senior Individuals

1st – David Bell, Nottingham

2nd – Melinda Stoltzfus, Coatesville

3rd – Kaitlin Bell, Nottingham

4th – Zachary Johnson, Elverson

5th – Jason Mazepink, Parkesburg

6th – Claire Obara, Kimberton

7th – Tyler Zimmerman, Lancaster

Top Overall Adult Individuals

1st – Tiffany Bell, Nottingham

2nd – Nathan Howe, Downingtown

3rd – Michelle Cross, Oxford

4th – Peter Flynn, West Chester

5th – Sara Beiler, Gap

6th – Susan Johnson, Elverson

7th – Deborah Gunn, Downingtown

“The annual contest provides youth and adults alike the opportunity to improve their livestock evaluation skills and learn the latest livestock trends as the industry continues to advance,” said Logan Hall, 4-H extension educator. “The youth also learn what qualities to look for when they are selecting next year’s 4-H projects or breeding stock to add to their operations.”

Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.

