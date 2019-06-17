Nearly 70 4-H members, club leaders, and parents participated in the annual Chester County 4-H Livestock Judging Contest hosted by Penn State Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program in Chester County at the Romano 4-H Center on June 6.
Livestock judging is the evaluation of an animal’s characteristics in comparison to the ideal standard. Contestants judged the animals on their ability to produce high quality offspring and their potential meat production.
Contestants were divided into three divisions to compete, including: adults, ages 19 years old and up; seniors, ages 14 years old to 18 years old; and juniors, ages 8 years old to 13 years old. Then, the individuals judged a total of six classes consisting of: Angus heifers, Angus steers, crossbred ewe lambs, fall Suffolk ewe lambs, market goats, and market hogs.
Top Overall Junior Individuals
1st – Jeremiah Howe, Downingtown
2nd – Georgia Horosky, Saint Peters
3rd – Ridan Kerner, Birdsboro
4th – Alexis McCafferty, Coatesville
5th – Ruby Rohrer, Nottingham
6th – Kendra Beiler, Gap
7th – Hannah Beiler, Gap
Top Overall Senior Individuals
1st – David Bell, Nottingham
2nd – Melinda Stoltzfus, Coatesville
3rd – Kaitlin Bell, Nottingham
4th – Zachary Johnson, Elverson
5th – Jason Mazepink, Parkesburg
6th – Claire Obara, Kimberton
7th – Tyler Zimmerman, Lancaster
Top Overall Adult Individuals
1st – Tiffany Bell, Nottingham
2nd – Nathan Howe, Downingtown
3rd – Michelle Cross, Oxford
4th – Peter Flynn, West Chester
5th – Sara Beiler, Gap
6th – Susan Johnson, Elverson
7th – Deborah Gunn, Downingtown
“The annual contest provides youth and adults alike the opportunity to improve their livestock evaluation skills and learn the latest livestock trends as the industry continues to advance,” said Logan Hall, 4-H extension educator. “The youth also learn what qualities to look for when they are selecting next year’s 4-H projects or breeding stock to add to their operations.”
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.