The Chester County 4-H Pet and Dairy Goat Show was held at the Romano 4-H Center of Chester County on Rt. 322, Honey Brook as part of the 4-H Fair Week on Aug. 8.
A total of 35 goat projects were exhibited and 15 4-H youth participants. This year the show was divided into three classes – Alpines Dairy Goats, American Oberhasli Dairy Goats and Pet Goats. A separate market goat show was held earlier in the week.
Carrie Osman of Halifax did a great job not only in placing the animals, but also instructing the 4-Hers in how to improve their animals for show.
The Pet Goat division included six entries. Howard, a crossbred aged goat shown by Micah Greene of West Chester, was awarded Grand Champion of the pet goat show.
In the Pet Goat Show Showmanship and Fitting classes Aaron Phillips of Elverson was the top senior showman and Micah Greene of West Chester was the top senior fitter. Rachel Stein was the top junior Showman and Fitter and Maggi McGinn was the top fist year showman and Marina Helms was the top 1st year fitter.
In the Alpine breed, Reith Bros Farm Harper Lee, a three-year-old doe shown by Olivia Prince of Downingtown captured the Grand Champion award. Reith Bros Farm Joule, a two-year-old doe owned and exhibited by Xavier Reith of West Grove won Reserve Champion. In the Alpine Kid class, Fullhouse Acres Lollipop a Kidd under 4 months old owned and exhibited by Julianna Johnson of Glen Mills was the Junior Champion and Kenna Eclipse a yearling owned and exhibited by Melissa Johnson of Glen Mills was Reserve Junior Champion.