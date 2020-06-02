The Longswamp Fish Committee held their annual Kids Fishing Weekend at Hunsicker's Grove Park in Mertztown on May 30 and 31.
All children who signed in received a free lunch both days and had the opportunity to catch four fish.
“Due to the current safety precautions, social distancing measures were enforced and all were advised to wear their masks,” said Weylin Eck from Mertztown.
All fish were stocked by Longswamp Fish Committee and provided by S-A Trout Ponds from Orwigsburg. There were a lot of nice sized fish caught and the big fish from Saturday morning was 24 inches long and 8.4 pounds, caught by Joshua Scoble, age 13, from Emmaus.
“Overall it was a successful weekend. The committee received an abundance of positive feedback,” said Eck.