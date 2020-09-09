Zion’s Union Church Maxatawny recently held a matching fund initiative to benefit local agencies that help people in the community.
“We were very well aware how affected many local families were due to this pandemic and thought we were in a position to help some of these agencies that were helping these families,” said Peggy Morgan, treasurer at Zion’s Union Church Maxatawny.
Church members raised a total of $5,755 and the church matched with funds from its investments to donate a total of $11,510. Donations were presented to Salvation Army of Hamburg, Helping Harvest Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank.
“We are very well aware monetary donations to food banks can be stretched much further than donating actual items, which, in fact, we have several food drives yearly as well at the church,” said Morgan. “We hope, in some small way, we can take the burden off some of our local families who are trying so hard to provide. The Salvation Army has many local agencies in their realm who they help, so we are just trying to do our part in that effort to help.”
Morgan said that the idea came up a few months into the pandemic.
The Church Board agreed on the three agencies — Helping Harvest Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank and Salvation Army — and an amount the church would match — $5,000.
“We set a time frame of three months but by the end of the 2nd month we were close to our goal so we upped the amount we would match to $7,500,” she said.
An announcement on the outreach was given during the virtual church service and updates were also given periodically. It was also advertised in the church monthly newsletter.
“All funds were sent in to the church. If they had a specific designation, the monies would go there. If not, all monies received would be divided three ways.”
At the end of July, totals were tallied and amounts matched and sent to each agency. The Salvation Army of Hamburg received $4,642, Helping Harvest Food Bank received $4,146, and Second Harvest Food Bank received $2,722.
“The entire $5,755 raised came from the generous members of Zion’s Union Church Maxatawny. That total was matched,” said Morgan.
Checks were sent out the 3rd week in August.
“We have already received a very grateful thank you letter from Helping Harvest Food Bank,” she said.
Morgan added that one interesting fact about this outreach initiative.
“We had this successful initiative without anyone being physically in the church. It occurred entirely through announcements,” said Morgan. “We were thrilled, but not surprised at the amount brought in. Community outreach has always been a very important aspect of our church family. We hope if word gets out on what we accomplished that others who are able also reach out and do what they can to help those around us who are struggling.”