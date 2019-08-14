“Finding homes for families is our business,” said Jody Dolansky, agent with Richard A. Zuber Realty. “And so, partnering with Mostly Muttz Rescue, a dog adoption organization, is a great match: Zuber Realty finds homes for people; Mostly Muttz Rescue finds homes for dogs.”
On Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. Zuber Realty, Zuber Insurance, and Mostly Muttz are sponsoring “Project HOME,” a dog adoption event at the Boyertown YMCA’s annual Yip N Dip Dog Swim at the Boyertown Community Pool, South Madison Street, Boyertown.
A popular community event, Yip N Dip Dog Swim offers the family pet an opportunity to swim in the Boyertown Community Pool on the last day the pool is open for the season.
Mostly Muttz Rescue will bring 5-10 dogs ready for adoption and eager to move into their forever homes. T-shirts celebrating the event will be available for a minimum donation; dog treats will be given to canine visitors to the event. Zuber Insurance will have information available on pet insurance.
Mostly Muttz Rescue. Mostly Muttz Rescue is an IRS-registered, 501©3 public charity that is an all-volunteer, foster-based canine rescue striving to keep man’s best friend from dying alone in the shelter system.
Zuber Realty, a locally-owned and operated organization, includes agents dedicated to community service, a management style which offers training, professional development and support for all agents, freedom from a fee-based arrangement, the flexibility offered through a trained and experienced office support staff, and opportunities to utilize assorted creative marketing services.
More than just a real estate company, Zuber Realty offers real estate specialties including seller and buyer brokerage for both residential and commercial real estate, property management, appraisal services, title services, and a full line of insurance services.