The Boyertown YMCA is hosting its annual Yip & Dip Dog Swim on Sept. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Boyertown Community Pool. The pool and splash pad will be open for dogs and owners. Event includes vendors, games, contests and off-leash play area. Zuber Realty, Zuber Insurance, and Mostly Muttz are sponsoring a dog adoption event Project HOME.