Richard A. Zuber Realty agents and staff collected 2,000 nonperishable food and toiletry items and $1,321 in gift cards and cash for the nonprofit organization Veterans Making a Difference.
“We are ecstatic at the generosity of the shoppers,” said agent Vanessa Deskie, coordinator of the project and member of Zuber Realty’s Community Outreach Committee, in a release.
This year’s donations topped those offered in 2019 when Zuber Realty collected 10 grocery carts packed with 1,232 items and included a $100 cash donation.
Donations were collected at Zuber Realty’s Boyertown and Royersford offices throughout the month of June culminating in a special collection held at Boyertown’s Redner’s Market on June 26.
On July 2, as part of their celebration of Independence Day, Rich Zuber loaded up the Zuber bus with the communities’ donations to present them to the Veterans Making a Difference headquarters in Reading to help veterans in need.
Founded by veterans Doug and Liz Graybill, Veterans Making a Difference, located at the Veteran Social Center in Reading is a non-profit organization that helps veterans in need in Berks County.
For Deskie, giving back to veterans is an honor and a privilege.
“Generations of my family have served our country,” Deskie said. “My family’s service includes my grandfather’s and father-in-law’s service in WWII, my dad’s tenure in the army between wars, my uncle’s tour in Vietnam, my cousins’ service in Iraq, and many more past relatives dating back to the Civil War.”
Jody Dolansky, chairwoman of the Community Outreach Committee, applauded the efforts of Deskie’s commitment to the project and expressed gratitude for the generosity of the community.
“We were determined to meet or exceed 2019’s donation, and we are beyond thrilled that we were able to do so.”