Agents and staff of Richard A. Zuber Realty invite the community to join them in a food drive to replenish the area’s food pantries that are experiencing an unusually greater need throughout the COVID pandemic.
“Our effort is designed to heighten awareness of the needs of our most vulnerable community members and provide them with what they need while giving members of our communities a convenient way to demonstrate their empathy and compassion,” said owner Richard A. Zuber in a release.
Beginning Jan. 4 and concluding on Jan. 18 — the Martin Luther King National Day of Service — the Zuber Realty will have designated boxes placed outside the Boyertown and Royersford offices for the public to drop off food and supplies.
“Service in our communities is a highlight of the Zuber Realty agency,” Zuber said. “We look for ways to enhance community spirit. Looking out for one another is sorely needed in these challenging times.”
Donations will be delivered to Boyertown’s Preston Pantry and Open Door Ministry in Royersford.
Preston’s Pantry requests pancake mix, syrup, canned beans, Chef Boyardee Meals, canned soups, jelly, crackers, and kids’ snacks. Also pet supplies are needed: cat litter and dry dog food.
Hygiene items include laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner sets, paper towels, tissues, hand soap, and toothpaste.
“Contact any agent or staff for assistance in helping us meet these needs in our community or feel free to make a donation on behalf of the agencies. We’ll be sure to deliver any donations, and we know they will celebrate your generosity,” said Zuber.
Drop off donations at the Boyertown office at 201 E Philadelphia Ave. and at the Royersford office at 384 N. Lewis Road.
To ensure safety during COVID, Zuber Realty offices are closed to the community; however, staff members will bring items inside at the end of each day.