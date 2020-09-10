Ontelaunee Grange recognized its oldest member, Helen B. Latshaw, who will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Sept. 24, for her accomplishments of 85 years of service to the organization.
Latshaw joined the Grange on June 12, 1935. Her years of service to the organization have seen willingness to help where needed. Although she has not held an office, she has chaired the banquet committee for many years.
She and her late husband, Donald, spent many hours gathering supplies for banquets, monthly breakfasts, and other events that were held at the hall. One of her favorite duties at the banquets and breakfasts was washing dishes, which she did till she was 95 years old.
Helen is proud of her 7 children, who all had been a member of the Grange at one time or another. To date, there are five surviving children. Three of these are very active with the Grange today. She also has 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren and 7 great- great grandchildren.
Ontelaunee Grange is proud to have her as a member.