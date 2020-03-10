After reading the first 100 (of 482) pages of Nicholas Sparks’ book “Two by Two”, I was ready to return it to the library. How on earth could Sparks have sold over 100 million books with 11 novels adapted into motion pictures? However, as I bore with this 2016 book, I found out it did have some redeeming value.
All seemed well in the marriage of Russ and Vivian Green. Married a little over a year, they had a daughter, London. They agreed that Vivian would leave her job to be home with London. Things would work out financially because Russ had a good job in an advertising agency and the family lived in a nice home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
However he was a door mat, who would bow to his beautiful wife’s desires, including a maid two times a week, a babysitter three afternoons a week and a new kitchen. Obviously, Russ was contributing his 100% to the marriage but Vivian’s contribution was far from measuring up.
Huge changes began to take place in Russ and Vivian’s marriage when he told her his concern about Mr. Peters, his boss, who appeared to be having feelings for her. Vivian was less friendly with Peters as a result and Peters started to give Russ the cold shoulder, which resulted in Russ’ leaving the business to start his own advertising agency, The Phoenix.
It was rough going for Russ so his wife went to work for billionaire Mr. Spannerman, who owned and ran Spannerman Properties out of Atlanta, which was one of the largest real estate developers in the southeast. Spannerman was not looked upon favorably because, “He had a reputation for cutting corners and paying off politicians, especially when it came to environmental regulations.” (Page 21). His actions were similar to some that I saw in my working career.
Vivian’s work schedule became packed with responsibilities as she stayed in a corporate apartment in Atlanta and only came home on Spannerman’s private jet frequently because she missed London. Therefore, Russ was left trying to get his new agency on its feet, caring for London over the years as she approached 7, doing all the household chores and taking London to all of the activities that were set up by Vivian.
Vivian by this time acted like she was bipolar, one minute being civil with Russ and the next minute being like a 5 year old blaming Russ for everything that she didn’t approve of. The only thing that kept Russ going was his relationship with his parents, his sister, Marge and her wife Liz (yes, you got the idea), and a divorcee with a son the age of London for encouragement. It came down to Russ’ thinking, “The more I thought about my wife, the more I accepted the notion that I no longer had any idea what she was thinking (page 219). I’d just as soon not know the relationship between Marge and Liz because I don’t approve of it. However, they both were part of Russ’ family and cared much for Marge’s younger brother.
If this book seems appealing to you, give it a read. You’ll find out about Russ’ divorce settlement, who had custody of London, Marge’s health problems, the water tower and what happened with The Phoenix Agency and the overall ugly challenges of divorce.
Lessons emphasized or learned: I am grateful that Barb and I have had a good marriage for 52 years, even though like most couples we’ve had a few hurdles along the way. We have been blessed not to have to go through a divorce. Don’t take this the wrong way but I almost feel like it’s easier to lose a son, as we did 20 years ago, than to go through a bitter divorce.
Similar to a real estate’s moto “Location, location, location”, a healthy marriage must have communication, compromise and consideration. I’ve seen some divorces similar to that of Russ and Vivian that followed the same path. If you are mimicking the world of Russ and Vivian, please seek counselling.
Jeff Hall, of Honey Brook, contributes columns to Berks-Mont Newspapers