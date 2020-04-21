Nate Romanowski got into some trouble with the law and in exchange for his freedom, he was allowed to go “Off the Grid” in the desert in Wyoming as long as he would comply with Wyoming Gov. Rulon’s instructions for any mission.
The downside was if Nate ever got caught or was in any other trouble during his mission, no one in government would admit they knew him, so he couldn’t expect any help. It took seven months for men sent by Gov. Rulon to find him.
As I finished the book, I thought of the title of the spaghetti western from the 1960s, entitled “The Good, The Bad And the Ugly”, starring Clint Eastwood, which was given four stars by Roger Ebert, the well-known movie critic.
The movie was about three men during the Civil War, who searched for gold in a cemetery. You may not remember the movie, but the majority of you would probably remember the theme song with the same name as the movie (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFa1-kciCb4).
THE GOOD – DREAMS: One, Nate had two dreams that were very similar in portions of the book that reinforced what would be happening to him. Two, the author was so detailed in his description of the countryside that after starting the book and falling asleep, I dreamt about the scene he had described in his book.
THE BAD: Nate’s assignment was to find a group of Middle Eastern men in the Wyoming desert who were planning an act of terrorism using their new invention, an electromagnetic pulse machine (EMP), which was housed at an old sheep farm in the desert and was built and carried in two tractor trailers.
The purpose of the EMP was to kill every electronic device in the vicinity of where it was aimed. The EMP was made specifically to use against a Utah data center to wipe out all the information that the United States government had collected on all people of the United States because of their illegal surveillance.
Nate survived attempts on his life by the terrorists using his cunning skills. He finally became “friends” with their leader, Muhammad Ibraaheem, mostly because they were both experts in falconry techniques. Matter of fact, they seemed so close that it made me feel Muhammad was an undercover agent.
Nate was hoping he would meet up with good friend, Joe Pickett, a Wyoming game warden, who usually backed him up during such adventures. Joe’s oldest daughter, Sheridan, was in college. Her roommate, Kira was an “off the wall” kind of person, who although she knew nothing about a weekend camping expedition she talked Sheridan into accompanying her.
Needless to say, both were naïve in accepting the invitation! They ended up on the sheep farm where the terrorists were working secretly on the EMP, as gophers.
The plan of the terrorists was to kill all of the eight or ten students after their project was done. Adding to the excitement was the fact that the underling terrorists wanted to take control of the EMP, which could be used for many purposes: go after government buildings, hospitals, stadiums, senior centers and power substations to name a few.
How successful were the terrorists? Did the college students survive? Were reinforcements sent to help Nate and Joe Pickett? These and so many other questions will be answered if you decide to read the book.
THE UGLY: I would only give this book 2.5 stars out of 5 for the following reasons: the use of foul language within the book and it was very violent. I will admit it is possible I would give the book a better rating if I had not read it during the coronavirus shutdown of our country. It would have been better to read an uplifting book.
COINSIDENCE: When I was near the end of writing this review, my wife was reading a book on her Kindle. I asked her what she was reading about and she answered, “Something about an electromagnetic pulse (EMP)." No, it wasn’t the same book!
Jeff Hall, of Honey Brook, contributes columns to Berks-Mont Newspapers.