In May, 2021, the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote a review of a book entitled “Things We Lost To The Water,” by new author, Eric Nguyen.
The book was about a family fleeing from South Vietnam in the late 1970s to escape Communism. I won’t prejudge a book, many times I will not read book reviews so I can decide for myself what value it has to me, but I was interested in the book because I served in the Army for 13 months in Vietnam during 1970 and 1971.
The family consisted of the father, Cong, who was a professor at a South Vietnam university and taught French literature; his wife, Huong; their five year old son, Tuan, and eventually another son, Binh (he would change his name to Ben in future years), with whom Huong was pregnant.
At the last minute, Cong was separated from Huong and Tuan as the boat left the shores of Vietnam. After 10 days at sea, the boat landed in Singapore, where Huong stayed for several months until Binh was born; after which the family of three were flown to New Orleans, where they were met by a white Catholic priest, who paired them up with sponsors, the Minhs, a 32-year-old couple.
Mr. Minh was just the opposite of Mr. Cong. He was chubby, rude, a drunkard and loud. They lived in a very modest home. Huong described the Minhs as living in poverty, obnoxious and immature.
Huong and her two boys moved to an apartment complex named Versailles Arms, where all residents were Vietnamese. There still were many adjustments to be made. Huong feared her arrest because she didn’t know the rules of the country.
All she knew about her husband is he was apprehended by the Communists and was supposed to go to a military training camp for two weeks, which turned into five months. Huong wrote letters and sent tapes to Cong but only once, after an extended period of time, received any word from him. Cong told Huong he would never see or write her again. Of course, Huong didn’t know if someone else had written the letter or if her husband was told what to write in the letter.
After reading the first half of the book, the only things that impressed me were: the difficulties of surviving in a one-parent family (exactly what many in the United States political world are pushing for), how hard it is to adapt to a new culture and making new friends.
“Well,” you ask, “What about the second half of the book?”
I am not qualified to answer that question, because I refused to read the rest of the book. I found very little redeeming value in the book.
Huong, shortly after arriving in New Orleans, invited a used car salesman to live with them. In their teenage years, Tuan joined a Vietnamese gang and as an initiation was told to go to the market district and cause extensive damage to the shop of an elderly Asian lady’s market to scare her and have her close her shop. The goal was not accomplished because the Asian lady showed kindness to Tuan and cooked him a meal. Therefore, the head of the gang had to return to do the dirty work.
Finally, Ben became engaged in homosexual activity and that’s when I closed the book!
What are other reviewers saying? Goodreads’ Review said: “A stunning debut novel about an immigrant Vietnamese family who settles in New Orleans and struggles to remain connected to one another as their lives are inextricably reshaped."
Kirkus Reviews says: “An engrossing, prismatic portrait of first- and second-generation Vietnamese American life."
I guess the above reviews add veracity to my mother’s long time saying, “Everybody to their own taste said the old woman as she kissed the cow!”
Jeff Hall of Honey Brook contributes columns to Berks-Mont Newspapers.