Quote him. The card was chosen, added to, given. A gift, not easily determined, made him smile. The food, favorites, won. Joining his idea of satisfaction for the afternoon might have pleased him most.
Yup, what lingers? One day is hardly adequate. Even a whole weekend barely expresses the thanks for how our dads are there for us. We feel unable. A dad is so much. None have ever been perfect. Each man’s story is riddled by his people, their saga. We get this.
Fact remains. What dads do is exceedingly singular. Try the word “matchless.” The basics are worthy of telling. His idea began what is. His labor sustains it. His will moves forward what is. Or say it better. He matters. Dad does.
When we repeat our father’s words, we are underscoring his influence. His territory expands, as we value a perspective flawed, yet invaluable. Here, or gone ahead, dads rock. Repeat?
Elizabeth Hoober resides in Morgantown.