Im Munet Hanning denk ich vun der Grundsau. Am zwett Hanning faahre die Leit vun all-iwwer der Welt noch Punxsutawney, Pennsilfanni fer en bekanndi Grundsau, der Puxsutawney Phil, sehne. Es Punxsutawney Schteddel iss in Jefferson Koundi, baut fimf-un- achtzich Meil, naddoscht vun Pittsbarrig. Dann gehne die Leit zum Park as Gobbler’s Knob heest un waarde fer der Punxsutawney Phil fer aus seim Baamloch kumme. En Baamloch? Die Leit wer eppes vun der Grundsau wisse, wisse as es ins Loch im Grund wohnt, net im Loch im Baam. Yammer yeh! Ya, der Baamloch iss yuscht fer ‘Weises’.
(In the month of February, I think of the groundhog. On February 2, people from all over the world travel to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to see a famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil. The town of Punxsutawney is in Jefferson County, about eighty-five miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Then the people go to a park called Gobbler’s Knob and wait for Punxsutawney Phil to come out of his hole in a tree. A tree hole? People who know something about the groundhog know that it lives in a hole in the ground, not in a hole in a tree. Oh, my goodness! Yes, the tree hole is just for ‘show’.)
Nooch as der Grundsau rauskummt, gebt er sei Prediction fer es Wedder. Sehnt er sei Schadde? Wann er sell dutt, gebt’s sechs meh Woche vum Winderwedder. Wann er sei Schadde net sehnt, geb’s sechs meh Woche vum Friehyaahrswedder.
(After the groundhog comes out, he gives his prediction for the weather. Will he see his shadow? If he does, it will give six more weeks of winter weather. If he does not see his shadow, it will give six weeks of spring weather.)
Iwwer zwanzich dausend Leit faahre noch Punxsutawney fer der Phil sehne! Kannscht du sell glaawe? Vielleicht witt du daheem bleiwe so as du besser sehne kannscht wann der Phil rauskummt weil es uff der Guckbax gwisse iss.
(Over 20,000 people travel to Punxsutawney to see Phil! Can you believe that? Perhaps you want to stay at home so you can see better when Phil comes out because it is shown on the television.)
Daer Grundsau Feierdaag iss yuscht en Pennsilfaani Tradition. Zidder 1886, waar der Grundsau Daag yeder zwett Hanning in Punxsutawney gfeiert. Dann wie alt iss der Punxsutawney Phil? Er hot sei Predictions gewwe iwwer ee hunnert dreissich Yaahr. So, kann der Phil ee hunnert dreissich Yaahr alt sei? Ich glaab net weil die Grundsei yuscht baut acht Yaahr lewe. So, es hot viel “Phils” iwwer de Yaahre gewwe.
(This Groundhog celebration is just a Pennsylvania tradition. Since 1886, Groundhog Day was celebrated every February 2 in Punxsutawney. Then how old is Punxsutawney Phil? He has given predictions for over 130 years. So can Phil be 130 years old? I don’t think so because groundhogs live just about eight years. So there have been many “Phils” over the years.)
Hoscht du vun Candlemas Daag seilewe gheert? Es iss vatzich Daage nooch dem Grischdus sei Gebort am fimf- un- zwansichscht Diesember gfeiert. Was denkscht? Vatzich Daage nooch dem Daag iss der zwett Hanning!
(Have you ever heard of Candlemas Day? This is celebrated 40 days after Christ’s birth on December 25. Guess what? Forty days after this day is February 2!)
So sehnt der Punxsutawney Phil sei Schadde am zwett Hanning? Mer misse waarde un sehne.
(So will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow on February 2? We must wait and see.)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)
Groundhog Day Celebration for Youth: On Feb. 2, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Midway Diner, Bethel, there will be a special Groundhog Day event called, "Groundhog Day at Midway: PA Dutch Folklore and Fun." The target audience is youth ages 5-12 who must be accompanied by an adult. Participants will learn about the PA German (Dutch) language, Groundhog Day traditions and Groundhog Lodges. There will be lots of activities and refreshments. The event is free, but pre-registration is suggested due to limited space. RSVP to pgalice2@gmail.com or 717-933-5511 as soon as possible. Snow date is Feb. 9. The event is sponsored by the PA German Zammelaaf organization and Midway Diner.