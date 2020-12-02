Ringe! Ringe! Was kann sell sei? Belle am Ringe! Wann mer Belle im Munet Diesember am Ringe heere, muss es Zeit fer Grischtdaag sei! Awwer fer was? Die Belle ringe an Grischtdaag fer der Grischtus sei Gebott bekannt mache. Zerick in der Gschicht, waare Belle gyuust fer eenicheppes es mit Relichion geduh ghat hot. Yaahre zerick in Pagan Zeide waare Belle grunge fer schlechde Geischder in der Nacht abschrecke.
(Ring, Ring! What can that be? Bells ringing! When we hear bells ringing in the month of December, it must be time for Christmas. But why? Bells ring at Christmas to proclaim Christ’s birth. Historically, bells were used for anything associated with religion. Years ago in pagan times bells were rung to scare away evil spirits in the night.)
En bekanndes Grischtdaag Lied vun Belle iss, ‘Ich Hab Die Belle Am Grischtdaag Gheert’ un doh iss es:
Ich hab die Belle am Grischtdaag gheert, ihre alte bekannde Karols schpiele.
Un sanft un siess ihre Lieder widdersaage, vun Friede uff Erd alles gudes zu Mensche.
(A well known Christmas song about bells is, ‘I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day’ and here it is:
I heard the bells on Christmas day. Their old familiar carols play.
And mild and sweet their songs repeat, of peace on earth good will to men.)
Vielleicht wann du vun Belle am Ringe am Grischtdaag denkscht, denkscht du vum Salvation Army. Sie henn en roder Kessel Campaign fer Geld sammele fer Leid as in der Not sin. Gutwilliche Leit schtehne naegscht zum Kessel un ringe die Belle. Wann Leit die Belle heere, sin sie gmaahnt fer eppes zu annere Leit gewwe. Sidder 1891 hot der Salvation Army des Campaign ghat. Mit de COVID 19 Bekimmeres, sin viel Leit in der Not.
(Perhaps when you think of bells ringing at Christmas, you think of the Salvation Army. They have a red kettle campaign to collect money for people who are in need. Volunteers stand next to the kettle and ring the bells. When people hear the bells, they are reminded to contribute something to other people. Since 1891 the Salvation Army has had this campaign. With the COVID 19 concerns, many people are in need.)
Chingel! Chingel! Was kann sell sei? Sie sin Schliddebelle! Yohrhunnerte zerick waare Schliddebelle zu de Geil fescht gmacht fer vannenaus saage as epper wichdich am Kumme waar. Vielleicht noch eens vun de beschtde bekannde Grischtdaags Lieder vun Belle iss, ‘Chingel Belle’ un doh iss es:
Chingel Belle,Chingel Belle, chingel all der Weg! Oh was Schpass es iss zu faahre in en ee Geilsuffnerschlidde!
Chingel Belle,Chingel Belle, chingel all der Weg! Oh was Schpass es iss zu faahre in en ee Geilsuffnerschlidde!!
(Jingle! Jingle! What can that be? They are sleigh bells! Centuries ago, sleigh bells were fastened to horses to signal that someone important was coming. Perhaps another one of the best known Christmas songs about bells is, ‘Jingle Bells’ and here it is:
Jingle bells, Jingle bells, jingle all the way! Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one horse open sleigh!
Jingle bells, Jingle bells, jingle all the way! Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one horse open sleigh!
Belle waare fer viel Yaahre gyuust un fer viele Absichte. Ich hoff ihre Schalle gemaahnt dich vun Freede un Friede.
(Bells have been used for many years and for many purposes. I hope their sounds remind you of joy and peace.)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)
Mary Laub is the author of the bilingual PA German/ English series "On the Farm." She recently released her fourth book "Uff der Bauerei: Der Bsuch (On the Farm: The Visit)" which can be purchased at local businesses and online from the publisher, Masthof Press at masthof.com.