Es Schpotyaahr iss die Zeit fer Eppel picke. Des macht mich vun de Eppelgnepp un de Eppelboi denke. Ah, sie schmacke so gut! Gleichscht du selli aa? Un wann sie am Backe sin, rieche sie gut! Ich gleich glee wennich Millich uff meine Eppelgnepp un gfrorene Raahm uff me Schtick waarmer Eppelboi.
(Fall is the time for picking apples. This makes me think of apple dumplings and apple pies. Oh, they taste so good! Do you like those too? And when they are baking, they smell good! I like a little milk on my apple dumplings and ice cream on a piece of warm apple pie.)
Im Schpotyaahr - Eppelgnepp un Eppelboi, awwer was noch ? Vergess net Lattwarick! Lattwarick iss viele Zeide as en Pennsilfaanisch Deitsch Ess-sach bedenkt. Wu kummt Lattwarick bei? Es geht zerick zu de Middle Ages un iss aus Belgium, die Nederlender un Deitschland beikumme. Waricklich iss Lattwarick net mit Budder gemacht! Dann fer was heese mer’s Lattwarick? Lattwarick iss wie Budder as du uff Brot schmiere kannscht. So wie machscht du Lattwarick? Du brauchscht Eppelschnitz, Eppelseider odder Wasser, un Zucker- awwer ken Budder! Du kannscht aa Gewaerzer so wie Cinnamon odder Neggelin neiduh. Wann du es mache witt wie sie Yaahre zerick geduh henn, duh die Ingredients nei imme grosse Kessel as iwwer me heese Feier henkt. Du deetscht es fer baut zehe odder zwelf Schtun koche un riehre! Yammer yeh! Es waar viel Arewet fer Lattwarick mache. Du kannscht Lattwarickmaches am Kutzeschteddel Volk Fescht sehne.
(In fall- apple dumplings and apple pies, but what else? Don’t forget applebutter! Applebutter is many times considered as a Pennsylvania German food. From where does applebutter come? It goes back to the Middle Ages and originated from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Actually applebutter is not made with butter! Then why do we call it applebutter? Applebutter is like butter that you can spread on bread. So, how do you make applebutter? You need apples slices, apple cider or water, and sugar- but no butter! You can also add spices, such as cinnamon or cloves. If you want to make it like they did years ago, put the ingredients in a big kettle that hangs over a hot fire. You would cook and stir it for about ten or twelve hours! Oh, misery! It was a lot of work to make applebutter. You can see applebutter making at the Kutztown Folk Festival.)
Vielleicht hoscht du vun ‘Siwwe Siesse’ un ‘Siwwe Sauers’ gheert as uff em Pennsilfaanisch Deitsch Esszeddel sin. Ya, Lattswarick iss eens vun ‘de Siesse’. Awwer wann mer Lattwarick hawwe , schmackt Schmierkaes gut mit’s. Un Schmierkaes iss eens vun ‘de Sauers’. So schmacke Lattswarick un Schmierkaes gut mitnanner, yuscht wie Aerbse un Gehlriewe duhne.
(Perhaps you heard of ‘Seven Sweets’ and ‘Seven Sours’ that are on the Pennsylvania German menu. Yes, applebutter is one of the ‘sweets’. But, when we have applebutter, cottage cheese tastes good with it. And, cottage cheese is one of the ‘sours’. So, applebutter and cottage cheese taste good together, just like peas and carrots do.)
Viele Zeide duhne die Pennsifaanish Deitsche Leit vum Ess-sach ‘Schnitz un Gnepp’ schwetze. Gedatte Eppelschnitz sin die ‘Schnitz’. Deeg iss geyuust fer Gnepp mache. Die gedatte Eppelschnitz un Gnepp sin zammegekocht. Reseete fer des sin in viele Pennsifaanisch Deitsch Kuchbicher.
(Many times Pennsylvania German people speak of the food ‘Schnitz and Gnepp’. Dried apple slices are the ‘Schnitz’. Dough is used to make dumplings. The dried apple slices and dumplings are cooked together. Recipes for this are in many Pennsylvania German cookbooks.)
Es gebt viel Eppel all iwwer des Schpotyaahr un sie rieche ganz gut. Ich denk ich muss deel graad nau esse- odder vielleicht en Eppelboi mache!
(There are a lot of apples everywhere this fall and they smell very good. I think I must eat some right now- or maybe make an apple pie!)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)