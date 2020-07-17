Im Summer wann es so hees un schmodich iss, saage viel Leit, “Ya, nau henn mer die Summer Hunsdaage.” Awwer fer was? Fer was heese mer selli Daage net “die Katzedaage odder die Kiehdaage” odder eppes anneres?
(In summer when it’s so hot and humid, many people say, “Yes, now we have the dog days of summer.” But why? Why are those days not called “the cat days or cow days” or something else?)
Der Alt Bauerei Kalenner saagt as die Hunsdaage vum Summer sin die vadzich Daag as an der dritt Yuli aafange un gehne bis der elft Auguscht. Des Zeit iss wann ee Schtann, die Hunsschtann as Sirius heest, geht uff am Sunnuff. Des iss ball nooch em Summer Solstice wann die Hitz vum Summer viel Zeide es Schlimmscht iss.
(The Old Farmer's Almanac says that the dog days of summer are the forty days that begin on July 3 and continue until August 11. This time is when one star, the dog star that is called Sirius, rises at dawn. This is soon after the Summer Solstice when the heat from the summer is many times the worst.)
Yuscht die Sunn iss heller im Himmel as die Hunsschtann.. Awwer fer was heest die Sirius Schtann die Hunsschtann? Die Hunsschtann gheert zu me Constellation as der Canis Major iss odder as der “Gresser Hund” heest. Im Canis Major iss die Sirius Schtann die Naas vum Hund.
(Just the sun is brighter in the sky than the dog star. But why is the Sirius star called the dog star? The dog star belongs to a Constellation that is called Canis Major or the “Greater Dog”. In Canis Major the Sirius star is the nose of the dog.)
In de Ancient Zeide, henn die Greeyische un Romanische die Hunsdaage net gegliche weil sie henn geglaabt as die Daage die Grankheit odder en Catastrophe bringe deede. Waricklich es Watt Sirius in der Greek Schprooch meehnt der ‘Catastrophe.’ Awwer die Ancient Egipder henn die Hunsdaage gegliche weil des waar die Zeit wann der Nile Rewwer es Hochwasser gewwe deet. Des Hochwasser hot gut Grund gebrocht fer Blanze besser waxe helfe. Im Medieval Europe henn die Leit gedenkt as es Licht vun der Sunn un es Licht vum Sirius verbunne deede fer die heese, schmodiche Summer Hunsdaage mache.
(In ancient times the Greeks and Romans did not like the dog days because they believed that these days would bring sickness or a catastrophe. Actually the word Sirius in the Greek language means ‘catastrophe’. But the ancient Egyptians liked the dog days because this was the time when the Nile River would flood. This flood brought good soil to help plants grow better. In medieval Europe, people thought that the light from the Sun and light from Sirius combined to cause the hot, humid dog days of summer.)
Vielleicht kannscht du die Hunsschtann im Himmel finne. Eb du des duscht, guck fer die annere Schtanne im Canis Major Constellation. Gut glick mit re Hunsschtann finne un bleib kiehl darich die Hunsdaage vum Summer!
(Perhaps you can find the dog star in the sky. If you do this, look for the other stars in the Canis Major constellation. Good luck with finding the dog star and stay cool during these dog days of summer!)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)