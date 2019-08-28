Der Summer waer net faddich unni en abaddiche Event- es Kutzeschteddel Volk Fescht. Es waar en abaddich Yaahr weil es der siwwezich Yaahr waar fer es Volk Fescht. Awwer, es waar aa abaddich weil en Baend aus Deitschland , as New Paltz Band heest, datt waar. Die vier Leit in der Baend henn viele Zeite darich es Fescht gschpielt. Die Baend hot Musick in die deitsch Mudderschprooch aus Pennsilvaani un aus em alde Land in Deitschland, die Pfaltz, gschpielt. Die Pfaltz iss die Paltz odder Palz alsemol gschpellt. Awwer die Englisch Watt fer Pfaltz (Paltz odder Palz) iss Palatinate. Die Palatinate iss in suddwescht Deitschland. Es iss die Gegend wu viel vun de Pennsilfaanisch Deitsche Leit Yaahre zerick rauskumme sin. Die Baend hot aa bekanndi Myusick aus Amerikaa gschpielt. Awwer die Lieder waare in der Pennsilfaani Deitsch Mudderschprooch gsunge. Die Baend waar wunderbaar!
(Summer would not be complete without a special event- the Kutztown Folk Festival. It was a special year because it was the 70th year for the folk festival. But, it was also special because there was a band from Germany called, New Paltz Band. The four members in the band performed numerous times during the festival. The band played music in the Dutch mother language from Pennsylvania and from the old land in Germany, the Pfaltz. The Pfaltz is sometimes spelled Paltz or Palz. But the English word for Pfaltz (Paltz or Palz) is Palatinate. The Palatinate is in southwest Germany. It is the area from where many of the Pennsylvania German people migrated years ago. The band also played familiar songs from America. But the songs were sung in the Pennsylvania Dutch mother language. The band was wonderful!)
Der Dr. Michael Werner aus Ober-Olm in Deitschland hot die Myusick Drupp en paar Yaahre zerick zammegrickt. Er hot uffgrickt un iss nau aa eener vun de Editors vun der Zeiding, “Hiwwe wie Driwwe.” Die doh Zeiding iss in der Pennsilfaanisch Deitsch Schprooch gschriwwe. Die Schprooch iss wie die Leit in der Pfaltz (Paltz odder Palz) in Deitschland schwetze. So, iss es hiwwe wie driwwe- ya, gewiss!
(Dr. Michael Werner from Ober-Olm in Germany organized the music group a few years ago. He originated and now serves as one of the editors for the newspaper, “Here like There.” This newspaper is written in the Pennsylvania Dutch language. The language is similar to how the people speak in the Palatinate in Germany. So, it is here like there- yes, certainly!)
Der Michael hot aa en Buch mit Pennsilfaanisch Deitsch Lieder geschriwwe. Es Buch heest, En Neier Sound im Neie Land. Es gebt zwee un dreizich Lieder as er vun die Englisch zu der Pennsifaanisch Deitsch Schprooch iwwergsetzt hot. Es Buch hot Volk, Land un gut bekannde Lieder. Du kannscht sell Buch vum Michael kaafe. Es koscht fuffzeh Daaler (zehe Daaler fer es Buch un fimf Daaler fer’s schicke). Yuscht schick ihm en E-Poscht an info@hiwwe-wie-driwwe.de.
Ich hoff du gleischt sei Buch so gut wie ich duh.
(Michael also wrote a book with Pennsylvania Dutch songs. The book is called, A New Sound in the New Land. There are 32 songs that he translated from English to the Pennsylvania Dutch language. The book has folk, country and popular songs. You can purchase the book from Michael. It costs fifteen dollars (ten dollars for the book and five dollars for shipping). Just send him an e-mail at info@hiwwe-wie-driwwe.de. I hope you like his book as much as I do.)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)