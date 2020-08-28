Des Yaahr kummt der erscht Daag Schpotyaahr am zwee un zwansicht September. Schpotyaahr schunn! Wu iss der Summer gange?
(This year the first day of fall comes on September 22. Fall already! Where did the summer go?)
Hoscht du seilewe gewunnert fer was es Schpotyaahr sell gheese iss? Vielleicht hoscht du gemeehnt as die Zeit vum Yaahr iss wann die Bledder vun de Beem abfalle. Sell iss en gudi Antwatt. Es gebt der Noochweis as im sechzeht Yaahrhunnert die dritt Yaahreszeit im Yaahr waar ‘es Schpotyaahr’ gheese. So es Watt ‘Schpotyaahr’ geht en langi Zeit zerick. In der Pennsilfaanish Deitsch Schprooch, iwwersetzt ‘schpot’ as ‘late’ un ‘Yaahr’ as ‘year’. Deswege iwwersetz es Watt ‘Schpotyaahr’ as ‘late [in the] year’.
(Did you ever wonder why fall is called that? Perhaps you guessed that this time of year is when leaves fall from trees. That is a good answer. There is evidence that in the 16th century the third season in the year was called ‘fall’. So the word ‘fall’ goes back a long time. In the Pennsylvania German language, ‘schpot’ translates as ‘late’ and ‘Yaahr’ as ‘year’. Therefore the word ‘fall’ translates as ‘late [in the] year.
Viel Yaahre zerick waar es Watt ‘die Ern’ im Blatz vun ‘Schpotyaahr’ gyuust fer die dritt Yaahreszeit im Yaahr. Die Watte ‘Schpotyaahr’ un ‘Ern’ sin aus de Alte Englische un de Deitsche Schprooche kumme. Es watt ‘Ern’ iss in der Alte Englische Schprooch as ‘haerfest’ gfunne. Iwwer Zeit waar es Watt ‘Ern’ yuscht fer ‘crops’ un net fer ‘Schpotyaahr’ Yaahreszeit gyuust.
(Many years ago the word ‘harvest’ was used instead of ‘fall’ for the third season in the year. The words ‘fall’ and ‘harvest’ are from the Old English language and Germanic origins. The word ‘harvest’ is found in the Old English language as ‘haerfest’. Over time the word ‘harvest’ was used just for ‘crops’ and not for the season of ‘fall’.)
Was iss mit em Watt ‘Harebscht’ as mer yuuse im Blatz vun ‘Schpotyaahr’? Es gebt Records vum schpot vatzeht Yaahrhunnert as saage es Watt ‘Harebscht’ gyuust waar. Es Watt ‘Harebscht’ iss vum Franzeesische Watt ‘autompne’ un vum Latin Watt ‘autumnus’ kumme. Die bekannte Schreiwer sowie Shakespeare un Chaucer henn es Watt ‘Harebscht’ in ihre Schreiwes gyuust. Es Watt ‘ Schpotyaahr’ waar in England bis es End vum siwwezichscht Yaahrhunnert gschwetzt. Noh waar ‘Harebscht’ gyuust.
(What about the word ‘autumn’ that we use instead of fall? There are records from the late 14th century that mention the word ‘autumn’ was used. The word ‘autumn’ is from the French word, ‘autompne’ and from the Latin word, ‘autumnus’. Famous authors such as Shakespeare and Chaucer used the word ‘autumn’ in their writings. The word ‘fall’ was spoken in England until the end of the 17th century. Then ‘autumn’ was used.)
Beim neinzeht Yaahrhunnert waare die Amerikansiche Englische Schwetzter ‘Schpotyaahr’ am Yuuse. Nau saage mer allebeed ‘Schpotyaahr’ un ‘Harebscht’. Awwer nau die Britishe Englische Schwetzer yuuse es Watt ‘Harebscht’ meh.
(By the 19th century ‘fall’ was used by American English speakers. Now we say both ‘fall’ and ‘autumn’. But now the British English speakers mostly use the word ‘autumn’.)
Es macht nix aus eb du ‘es Schpotyaahr’ odder ‘die Ern’ odder ‘der Harebscht’ saagscht. Des iss die Yaahreszeit wann die Daage katzer sin, die Temperatures kiehler sin un die Bledder die Farewe wexele. Yuscht freht dich un bleib gsund.
(It does not matter if you say ‘fall’ or ‘harvest’ or ‘autumn’. This is the season of year when the days get shorter, the temperatures are cooler and the leaves turn colors. Just enjoy it and stay healthy.)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)