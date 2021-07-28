Es Umgraut. Wann die menscht vun de Leit des Watt heere, denke sie vun eppes as nix Gudes iss. Ich aa. Im Friehyaahr hawwich mei Gaarde geblanst un nau viel Gaardesach geroppt- Selaat, Buhne, Gummere, Tomaets, un noch meh. Awwer ich bin aa viel Umgraut am Roppe un ich hab sie net geblanst! Ich hab oft vum Umgraut gedenkt. Kennt es en ‘Umgraut Hex’ sei as kummt un blanst Umgraut Sume wann ich net am Watche bin- odder vielleicht blanst sie darrich die Nacht? Ei, ei, ei!
(Weeds. When most people hear this word, they think of something that is not good. I also. In spring I planted my garden and now picked many vegetables- lettuce, stringbeans, cucumbers, tomatoes and others. But, I am also picking many weeds and I did not plant them! I thought many times about weeds. Could there be a ‘weed fairy’ that comes and sews weed seeds when I am not watching- or perhaps plants them in the night? Oh, my goodness!)
Es kummt mer vor as es meh Umgraut as ich ropp, die meh as ruff kumme. Sie waxe aa wann der Grund drucke iss un nix schunscht waxt.
(It seems that the more weeds I pick, the more they come up. They grow even when the ground is dry and nothing else grows.)
Es Umgraut iss alliwwer- im Hof, Blummelenner, un newe an de Schtroosse. Dann browier ich denke- allrecht- sin deel Umgraut gut? Well, loss mich vum Pissebett denke. Nau sell iss ee Umgraut as schee gehle Blumme hot un die Ieme gleiche sie fer Hunnich mache. Was noch? Du kannscht aa Pissebett Wei mit de Blumme mache. Kannscht du Pissebett esse? Ya, du kannscht! Deel Leit suche es frieh im Friehyaahr wann die Bledder glee sin fer Salaat mache. Pissebett mit heese Seideschpeck Brie schmacht gut! So vielleicht iss Pissebett en gut Umgraut!
(The weeds are everywhere- in the yard, flowerbeds, and along the roads. Then I try to think – alright- are some weeds good? Well, let me think about the dandelion. Now that’s one of the weeds that has nice yellow flowers and the honeybees like them to make honey. What else? You can also make dandelion wine with the flowers. Can you eat dandelion? Yes, you can! Some people hunt it early in the spring when the leaves are small to make salad. Dandelion with hot bacon dressing tastes good! So perhaps the dandelion is a good weed!)
Ich gleich die weisse Queen Anne’s Lace Blumme sehne as alliwwer waxe. Sie sin schee-gell? Ennanner Naame fer des Umgraut iss Wildgehlrieb. Wann du es raus bei de Warzele roppscht, kannscht du en Gehlrieb sehne. Du kannscht aa die Blumme esse. Die Fleddermeis un annere Ieme griege Nectar vun sie. So vielleicht iss die Queen Anne’s Lace noch en gut Umgraut!
(I like to see the white Queen Anne’s Lace flowers that grow everywhere. They are beautiful- not so? Another name for this weed is wild carrot. If you pull it out by the roots, you can see a carrot. You can also eat the flowers. Butterflies and other insects get nectar from them. So perhaps the Queen Anne’s Lace is another good weed!)
Der Kaffi. Gleichscht du des fer drinke? Wann du Kaffi gleichscht un hoscht ken Kaffi fer des Drink mache, kannscht du en Umgraut yuuse- der Kaffigraut. Es waxt newe an die Schtroosse un hot schee bloh odder purpel Blumme. Fer Kaffi mache, kenne die Warzele gedrickelt un gerooscht sei, un der Kaffi hot ken Caffeine! Die Bledder kenne aa gesse sei. Nau des iss noch en Umgraut as gut sei kennt!
Coffee. Do you like to drink this? If you like coffee and do not have coffee to make this drink, you can use a weed- the chicory weed. It grows along the roads and has beautiful blue or purple flowers. To make coffee, the roots can be dried and roasted, and the coffee is caffeine free! The leaves can also be eaten. Now this is another weed that can be good!
Well… ich denk ich muss mei Attitude wege Umgraut iwwe denke. Vielleicht sin sie net so arig schlimm as ich gedenkt hab!
(Well… I guess I must re-think my attitude about weeds. Maybe they aren’t quite as bad as I thought!)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)
Mary Laub is the author of the Uff der Bauerei (On the Farm) bilingual series. She taught in the Kutztown Area School District and in the Kutztown University Elementary Education Department for over 40 years. She has taught Pennsylvania German (Dutch) in the Early Learning Community, Inc. pre-school.