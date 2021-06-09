Ich hab schunn eppes wege de Weibsleit ihre Hiet gschriwwe. So hawwich gedenkt as ich soll eppes wege de Menner ihre Hiet aa schreiwwe.
(I already wrote something about women’s hats. So I thought that I should write something about men’s hats, too.)
Yuscht wie de Weibsleit ihre Hiet henn darich die Yaahre gewexelt, so henn de Mannsleit ihre Hiet aa. Waricklich fer die Menner im achtzeht Yaahrhunnert waare Baricke gewore viel Zeide un net Hiet! Awwer die Hiet as gewore waare waare die ‘dreieckich’ Hiet- denk mol wege der Freiheitsgrieg un em Yarick Washington sei Hut.
(Just as women’s hats changed through the years, so have men’s hats too. Actually for men in the eighteenth century wigs were worn many times and not hats! But the hats that were worn were the ‘three cornered’ hats- think about the Revolutionary War and George Washington’s hat.)
Im neinzeht Yaahrhunnert waare die Schtitzhiet gut bekannt-denk mol wege der Burgergrieg un em Abraham Lincoln sei Hut. Des Hut waar aa der ‘ Offerohr’ Hut gheese weil es hot wie en Offerohr geguckt! Die Heech vun die doh Hiet henn darich die Yaahre gewexelt. Erscht waare sie heecher un schpaeder katzer. Em Lincoln sei Hut waar baut sechs Zoll hoch un er waar en hocher Mann. So wann er sei Hut gewore hot, waar er baut siwwe Fuuss hoch! ‘Sis verschtaunlich as der Schtitzhut iss Heitesdaag fer eppes abbadiches wie en Hochzich gewore. Un nau misse mer vum Grundsau Daag Fescht net vergesse! Die Menner wer der Grundsau handle waere aa die Schtitzhiet!
(In the nineteenth century the top hats were popular- think about the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln’s hat. This hat was also called the ‘stovepipe’ hat because it looked like a stovepipe! The height of these hats changed over the years. At first they were higher and then shorter. Lincoln’s hat was about six inches tall and he was a tall man. So when he wore his hat, he stood about seven feet tall! It’s amazing that the top hat is worn even today for a special event such as a wedding. And now we must not forget the Groundhog Day celebration! The men who handle the groundhog also wear top hats!)
Hoscht du vun de ‘Bowler’ Hiet gheert? Un vielleicht die ‘Derby’ Hiet? Schpot in de 1800s un frieh 1900s waare allebeed Hiet gewore. So was iss der Unnerschitt zwischich de ‘Bowler un de ‘Derby’ Hiet? Nix- yuscht die Naame! Wann du en Britisher Mann waarscht, hoscht du en ‘Bowler’ Hut gewore. Wann du en Amerikanischer Mann waarscht, hoscht du en ‘Derby’ Hut gewore. Die Hiet henn wie en ‘bowling’ Balle geguckt. Wann sie gemacht waare, henn sie mit Shellac bedeckt un waare schteif. Weil sie so schteif waar, henn sie net gut uff de Menner ihre Kepp ghockt.
(Have you heard of the ‘Bowler’ hats? And perhaps the ‘Derby’ hats? In the late 1800s and early 1900s both hats were worn. So, what is the difference between the ‘Bowler’ and the ‘Derby’ hats? Nothing-just the name! When you were a British man, you wore a ‘Bowler’ hat. When you were an American man, you wore a ‘Derby’ hat. The hats looked like a ‘bowling’ ball. When they were made, they were covered with shellac and were stiff. Because they were so stiff, they did not fit well on men’s heads.
Die Menner henn aa die ‘Fedora’ Hiet gewore. Die Hiet waare es bescht bekannt in de Yaahre 1930 bis 1940. Die doh Hiet henn en weider un weecher Band mit re Draen Moddel Indentation im Crown ghat. ‘Swaar daer Hut as der Indiana Jones in seine Movies gewore hot. Aa der Al Capone, en bekannde Gangster in de 1920s, hot daer schtyle Hut gewore.
(Men also wore the ‘Fedora’ hats. These hats were the best known in the years 1930 until 1940. These hats had a wider and softer band with a teardrop shape indentation in the crown. It was this hat that Indiana Jones wore in his movies. Also Al Capone, a well known gangster in the 1920s, wore this style of hat.
Wann ich vun de Menner ihre Hiet denk, denk ich vun de ‘Stetson’ Hiet. Mei Mann hot eens vun selli. Der ‘Stetson’ iss en grosser Naame in Hiet as waar bei der John Stetson Kumpanie in 1865 gschterdt. Viele weschtliche Hiet sin bei daerre Kumpanie gemacht.
(When I think of men’s hat, I think of the ‘Stetson’ hats. My husband has one of those. Stetson is a brand of hats that was started by the John Stetson Company in 1865. Many western hats are made by this company.)
Nau was noch? Ah, ya, die Baseballe Kappe! Sie gehne zerick zu middelscht 1800s un waare vum Schtroh gemacht. Sie henn meh wie ‘regular’ Hiet geguckt as die Baseballe Kappe. Yuscht wie anneri Hiet, henn die Kappe darich die Yaahre gewexelt. Im Yaahr 1901 waar die Detroit Tigers Baseballe Fuhr die Erscht as en ‘Logo’ uff de Kappe geduh henn. Heitesdaag waere viel Leit die Baseballe Kappe, net yuscht die Menner.
(Now what else? Oh, yes, the baseball caps! They go back to the middle 1800s and were made from straw. They looked more like ‘regular’ hats than baseball caps. Just like other hats, these caps changed through the years. In the year 1901 the Detroit Tigers baseball team was the first to put a logo on the caps. Today many people wear baseball caps, not just men.
Es sin noch so viel Hiet as ich net davun gschriwwe hab. Vielleicht duhn ich sell ennanneri Zeit.
(There are still so many hats that I did not write about. Perhaps I will do that another time.)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)
Mary Laub is the author of the Uff der Bauerei (On the Farm) bilingual series. She taught in the Kutztown Area School District and in the Kutztown University Elementary Education Department for over 40 years. She has taught Pennsylvania German (Dutch) in the Early Learning Community, Inc. pre-school.