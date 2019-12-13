Der Grischdaag iss yuscht baut doh. Glaab’s kann net sei! Wu geht es Yaahr? In der Pennsilfaanisch Deitsch Kultur, gebt’s unnerschitliche Grischtdaag Glaawe. Der Patrick Donmoyer hot en ganz gut Buch gschriwwe as , “Powwowing in Pennsylvania Braucheri and the Ritual of Everyday Life” heest. Im Buch schwetzt er vun de Glaawe as Leit ghat henn.
(Christmas is just about here. Can’t be so! Where did the year go? In the Pennsylvania German culture, there are different beliefs about Christmas. Patrick Donmoyer wrote a very good book that is called, “Powwowing in Pennsylvania Braucheri and the Ritual of Everyday Life.” In the book he mentions beliefs that people had.)
Eens vun de Glaawe hot eppes zu duh ghat mit em Grischtdaag Owed. Es Brot waar draus iwwer der Nacht am Grischtdaag Owed geduh. Am Grischtdaag Mariye waar der heilich Daa uff em Brot am Leie. Dann waar es Brot am Grischtdaag Mariye gesse fer die Grankheit darrich es naegscht Yaahr verhiede.
(One of the beliefs had something to do with Christmas Eve. Bread was placed outside overnight on Christmas Eve. On Christmas morning the holy dew was on the bread. Then the bread was eaten on Christmas morning to prevent sickness through the next year.)
En anneri Glaawe hot mit de Gediere zu duh. Es Schtroh waar im Scheierhof am Grischtdaag Owed glegt. Yuscht wie es Brot, waar der heilich Daa am Grischtdaag Mariye uff em Schtroh am Leie. Dann waar es Schtroh zu de Gediere gfiedert fer die Grankheit verhiede.
(Another belief had to do with animals. Straw was laid in the barnyard on Christmas Eve. Just like the bread, the holy dew of Christmas morning was on the straw. Then the straw was fed to the animals to prevent sickness.)
Kenne die Gediere schwetze? Deel denke so. Eens vun de Schtories saagt wie die Oxe un die Esel mitnanner schwetze kenne zwischich elf un zwelf Uhr uff em Grischtdaag Owed. Ich meind as mei Daed die Schtorie zu mir verzaehlt hot wu ich yung waar.
(Can animals speak? Some think so. One of the stories says how the ox and donkey can speak to each other between eleven and twelve o’clock on Christmas Eve. I remember that my dad told the story to me when I was young.)
Wann ich vun Grischtdaag Schtories denk, denk ich aa vun annere Dinge in der Monet Diesember, so wie en Pennsifannisch Deitsch Schprichwatt. Es geht wie so: Iss der Diesember recht dunkel mit Schnee, dann folge die Frichde im Friehyaahr recht luschdich un schee. Schmickt der Grischdaag sich mit Glee, sin die Oschdre weiss mit Schnee.
(When I think about Christmas stories, I also think about other things in the month of December such as a Pennsylvania German saying. It goes like this: If December is dark with snow, then the fruits in spring will be luscious and nice. If Christmas adorned itself with clover, Easter will be white with snow.)
Ya, Grischtdaag gebt uns eppes fer draa denke. Die Glaawe sin interesting. Wann du eppes meh wisse witt, kannscht du vielleicht der Patrick Donmoyer sei Buch kaafe. Ich hab viel glannt vun’s lese.
(Yes, Christmas gives us something to think about. The beliefs are interesting. If you want to know more, you can perhaps purchase Patrick Donmoyer’s book. I learned a lot from reading it.)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)
Editor's Note: Mary Laub released her new book "Uff der Bauerei: Wu iss der Spunky?" (On the Farm: Where is Spunky?) in November. This book follows the same theme as her first two books. This book is bi-lingual, just like the others. She added a picture glossary and placed the English translation under the phonetics, rather than at the bottom.