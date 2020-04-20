Es gebt so viel Gsund concerns mit der COVID19 as ich gedenkt hab ich deet schreiwe vun eppes as besser iss -die Blumme im Munet Moi am Bliehe. Was denkscht? Des iss besser- gell?
(There are so many health concerns with the COVID19 that I thought I would write about something that is better- flowers blooming in the month of May. What do you think? This is better, correct?
Es gebt en Saag,”Der Abrill Schauer bringt die Moi Blumme.” Ya, der Friehyaahr Regge as mer grickt henn, henn die Blumme gholfe waxe. Awwer was fer Blumme kenne mer im Munet Moi sehne? Ganz viel!
(There is a saying, “ April showers bring May flowers.” Yes, the spring rain that we received helped the flowers grow. But what kind of flowers can we see in the month of May? Very many!)
Wann ich vun de Moi Blumme denk, denk ich vun de Iris Blumme as purpel sin. Sie sin mei beschti. Mei Mem hot die Iris “die blohe Faahne” gheese weil des waar en gwehnlicher Naame fer sie. Ich gleich as sie perennial sin noh muss ich sie net alli Yaahr blanse.
(When I think of May flowers, I think of the iris flowers that are purple. They are my favorite. My mother called the iris “blue flags” because this was a common name for them. I like that they are perennial so that I do not have to plant them each year.)
Selli Iris Blumme sin alsemol “Deitsch Baartliche Iris” gheese weil sie en gehler fussericher Blacke henn as wie en Baart guckt. Des “Baart” iss uff yeder Blummeblaat as nunnerhenkt.
(These iris flowers are sometimes called “German bearded iris” because they have a yellow fuzzy patch that looks like a beard. This “beard” is on each petal that hangs down.)
Wann ich en Blumm sehn, erscht muss ich es rieche. Un ich gleich wie die purpel Deitscher Baartlicher Iris riecht! Es macht mich denke wie die Drauwe rieche. In de Yaahre zerick henn die Leit die Iris Blumme gyust fer die Riechdroppe mache!
(When I see a flower, first I must smell it. And I like how the purple German bearded iris smells! It makes me think of how grapes smell. In years past people used iris flowers to make perfume!)
Hoscht du gwisst as die Iris Blumme zerick zu de Ancient Greek Zeite gehne? In de Greek Schprooch waer es Watt ‘Iris’ iwwersetzt as “Der Reggeboge” odder “Die Bottschafter.” Die Ancient Egyptians henn aa die Iris Blumme gegliche. Mer wisse des weil es Aaschtreiche mit de Iris Blumme uff de Egyptian Gebeier gebt.
(Did you know that the iris flowers go back to Ancient Greek times? In the Greek language the word ‘iris’ would be translated as rainbow or messenger. Ancient Egyptians also liked the iris flowers. We know this because there are paintings with iris flowers on the Egyptian buildings.)
Nau hoff ich du hoscht eppes anneres fer denke. Viellecht kannscht du meh vun de Blumme draadenke as in daer Munet Moi am Bliehe sin. Gleich die schee Welt as rum uns iss un bleib gsund!
(Now I hope you have something else to think about. Perhaps you can think more about the flowers that are blooming in this month of May. Enjoy the beautiful world that is around us and stay healthy!)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht es Bauereimaedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)