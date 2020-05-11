As we get used to social distancing and staying at home during this challenging time, we’re also seeing many of our neighbors and communities in need and wondering: What can we do to help?
While being generous is certainly more fun when we can come together, there are ways to make a positive difference, even from afar. Here are a few ideas on how to spread joy:
Check-in with your network
We live in a time when technology allows us to connect with each other virtually, so let’s use it! Call, text or e-mail your friends, family and neighbors. Providing them with support is invaluable when emotions are running high.
Be a pen pal
Let people know you’re thinking of them. Drop a note to people in care facilities who may not be allowed visitors or send thank you notes to first responders, teachers or healthcare workers.
Help limit food insecurities
Offer to shop for the vulnerable in your community or be a neighborhood drop point for others to leave pantry items outside your door. Gather supplies, sanitize them and then deliver to your local food shelf.
Create a plan
Use Facebook or Zoom to organize a virtual meeting with friends and family and brainstorm volunteer ideas. Get creative!
Share your expertise
Use this time to share your gifts with others on social media. Think about art, budgeting, cooking, yoga or nutrition – these are timeless and relevant topics.
If you’re a Thrivent member, lead a Thrivent Action Team or direct Thrivent Choice Dollars: Lead a virtual Thrivent Action Team or donate to one of the 40,000 organizations enrolled in Thrivent Choice. More information can be found at https://www.livegenerously.com/inspiring-stories/offers/national-volunteer-week.html.
Social distancing doesn’t mean we have to stop giving. We can still nurture important relationships, offer care and support to people in need, and make tangible donations to help strengthen our community. Remember to share your stories of generosity with others – it may inspire them to do good where they live!
This article was prepared by Thrivent Financial for use by Tri County Area representative John Lauer. He has an office at 3821 Main Street in Morgantown and can also be reached at 610-286-5986.