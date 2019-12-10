Fear of the unknown, especially when it comes to your finances, family and future, is a common cause of anxiety. Life insurance can help give you a sense of security for those unexpected events.
From term insurance to whole life and everything in between, having life insurance is a wise and compassionate way to help fulfill your promises to the people and causes you care about. Life insurance is one of the many financial tools that can help you on your journey to financial security. Plus, it can fulfill your promises to the people who rely on you financially and emotionally.
Reasons to have life insurance are varied, from covering burial costs and transferring wealth, to supplementing retirement income and helping to replace lost wages and income if you die unexpectedly. With so many types of life insurance, how do you know which one is right for you? It depends on many factors, like your values, needs and financial goals.
Term life insurance versus permanent life insurance
When it comes to life insurance, you have two primary options: term life insurance and permanent life insurance. Term insurance is fairly straightforward and offers life insurance coverage that is generally more affordable than permanent life insurance with a specific premium covering a definite period of time. Permanent life insurance, however, comes in many shapes and sizes. While the primary purpose is to provide a financial benefit upon death of the contract holder, cash value withdrawals, if available, could potentially be used for college expenses, supplemental retirement income and other emergency financial needs. Permanent life insurance may also provide additional options and features that aren’t usually associated with term coverage.
Term insurance serves a purpose for those who have a primary need for cost-effective protection against an unexpected death. However, if you outlive your term contract, purchasing another one later in life will likely make the premiums more expensive. If you’re coming to the end of your contract, you may be able to exercise an option to convert to permanent insurance coverage without additional medical questions. This may allow you to still provide a benefit to your loved ones in the event of death while leveraging the additional benefits of permanent life insurance.
Thrivent Financial suggests learning more about these types of permanent life insurance coverage and the benefits of each.
Whole life insurance
Whole life insurance provides coverage for the rest of your life without needing to renew the contract as long as premiums are paid. Your premiums will remain consistent throughout the lifetime of the contract and build cash value that could potentially be used for other financial needs. These can include paying for a child’s college, using it for retirement income, or saving it for a life-event purchase like a second home or fun vehicle.
Universal life insurance
Universal life insurance provides lifetime coverage and typically a cash value account like whole life insurance, but allows you flexibility in making premium payments. The contract often provides a broad range of payment options and a maximum and minimum premium, allowing you to choose how much and when you pay your premiums as long as it’s within the contract’s guidelines. Reducing payments will affect the cash value of the contract and possibly the death benefit, but will provide payment flexibility.
Variable universal life insurance
Variable universal life insurance offers lifetime coverage while taking advantage of the payment flexibility of universal life coverage with an added investment option for your cash value account if available. Most contracts provide several investment options that are professionally managed to pursue a stated objective. Investment choices can range from conservative to aggressive with many options in between. Remember that with any investment, there is risk involved, including a loss of principal that can affect the death benefit and cash value. These types of contracts are an option for those who are looking for more investment flexibility in addition to having the death benefit.
There are additional types of contracts that may be of service to you and your family but these three represent the most popular types currently available.
Life insurance contracts can be complex and you should discuss them with a trusted financial professional to ensure you understand exactly what you’re purchasing. However, it can be one of the most generous gifts you give to your family, ensuring they’re taken care of even after you’re gone.
