Q: I grew up without a dad. Now I'm married and my wife is expecting our first child. I'm feeling anxious and unprepared. What does it take to be a good father?
Jim: I can relate. That was me. That IS me. Being a dad is tough enough regardless. But the job seems especially daunting for guys like us whose fathers were physically or emotionally absent. We understand — perhaps in ways other men can't — just how important it is for boys to have a healthy male role model in their lives.
Thankfully, God has graciously put some wise and solid men in my path to instruct, encourage and support me along the way. Based on how they've influenced my life, my first suggestion would be to find a mentor — an experienced, older man who can help you discover what it means to be a good husband and father. A good place to look may be a church that has a strong men's ministry.
While you're looking for a mentor, we have plenty of helpful parenting tips at FocusOnTheFamily.com/Parenting. Another excellent option for information is the National Center for Fathering; visit their website at Fathers.com for insights and resources.
In the meantime, it's also possible — maybe even probable — that your experience as a fatherless child has left you with some unresolved emotional issues. I'd encourage you to work through these as you seek to become the best dad you can be for your own children. We'd be happy to provide you with referrals for qualified counselors in your area.
Finally, I'd humbly suggest a book I wrote called "The Good Dad: Becoming the Father You Were Meant to Be." It's available at Store.FocusOnTheFamily.com or by calling 800-A-FAMILY (232-6459).
Q: We have a strong-willed 4-year-old. He's always a handful, but especially at bedtime. Once we do get him to bed, he refuses to stay there! Help!?
Dr. Danny Huerta, Vice President, Parenting & Youth: Take heart — you're not alone. Bedtime battles with strong-willed children are common. Parenting these youngsters requires clear, consistent, caring and persevering discipline that balances love with limits. They can become amazing leaders as they grow, but they have to be guided — and sometimes outlasted.
First, however, examine what your son is trying to accomplish by getting out of bed. Does he want control? Does he find conflict exciting and entertaining? Does he want to play? Is he trying to assert his power?
Ultimately, success depends on establishing clear expectations and meaningful consequences — and applying them consistently. Be sure to discuss these consequences ahead of time. In other words, help your son clearly understand what is expected as he goes to bed and any loss of toys or privileges if he does not. Note that he WILL challenge and test if you'll actually follow through.
To give him the opportunity for delegated and appropriate control, have him come up with ideas for a successful bedtime routine and appropriate acknowledgment when he reaches set milestones (an entire night in bed, five straight nights, etc.). The goal is to help your boy learn how to appropriately gain the privilege of leading his own routine under your guidance.
Guiding and loving a strong-willed child can be exhausting and difficult. It may be a process of "two steps forward, one step back" for a while, but he can do it — and so can you. If you find yourself getting very frustrated and out of control, take a timeout and breathe.
Finally, don't be ashamed or afraid to contact a counselor for some more tips specific to your situation. You can arrange a free consultation with a Focus on the Family counselor by calling 855-771-HELP (4357).
Jim Daly is a husband and father, an author, and president of Focus on the Family and host of the Focus on the Family radio program. Catch up with him at www.jimdalyblog.com or at www.facebook.com/DalyFocus.