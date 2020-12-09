Q: I think that "peace on earth" is completely unrealistic. Just look around us! This world is falling apart and all people do is viciously fight with each other. It doesn't matter if it's nation against nation, race vs. race, political parties or next-door neighbors — you'll never convince me that "goodwill among men" is possible. So pardon me if I'm feeling a bit cynical about Christmas and all the feel-good messaging. Do you really believe all that?
Jim: Well, if we're left to our own human devices, I might agree with you — at least to a point. There's plenty of evidence to show that mankind's default behavior is self-centered conflict. That's because every person, no matter how good we might appear to be on the outside, was born with something rotten at our core. Regardless of what moral standard you want to apply, all of us fall short on our own. We see it in the way we treat each other — and if we're really honest with ourselves, we see it in our own eyes when we look in the mirror.
We've all observed that tendency clearly this past year. You're right: It's easy to become cynical about people when every headline, news clip or social media post just seems to add to the chaos and conflict. And I think the cynicism takes us further into the darkness. As a result, most of us — at some level — find ourselves living in fear of some sort.
But here's the thing: I believe we were created for something different. We're NOT able to live the way we should — and treat each other as we all know we ought — without a soul cleansing that has to come from a source that's bigger than we are. We can't fix ourselves.
We need to look at the context for the heavenly choir of angels singing "peace on earth, goodwill among men." The setup was the angelic spokesman saying: "a Savior is born." A Savior is necessary because we need saving — from ourselves and the evil inside us.
The story of Christmas isn't about a small group of humans getting warm fuzzies by looking at a newborn, therefore feeling better about themselves and liking other people just a bit more. It's about the Creator of the universe looking down on our broken world, seeing what a mess we've made of it and stepping down INTO the mess to fix it by fixing us. The solution is to recognize and acknowledge who the baby in the manger actually is and then turning over all of our cares and fears and failures to him.
So, yes — I really DO believe the Christmas narrative, but it's more than just what happened one night in Bethlehem. It's about the baby, who he grew up to be, what he did to save us and the change he can make in human hearts. And I believe that those of us who accept that message can experience changed hearts so that we CAN live in peace.
Admittedly, not everyone will reciprocate. But when we see every human being as equally valuable, specially created in the image of the One who designs us as unique individuals, it changes our perspective. And then, even if we don't agree on everything — or even most things — we can respect each other and come closer to living in peace.
Meanwhile, I pray that you and your loved ones experience the peace that comes from knowing the Savior born that night in Bethlehem. Merry Christmas to you.
Jim Daly is a husband and father, an author, and president of Focus on the Family and host of the Focus on the Family radio program. Catch up with him at www.jimdalyblog.com or at www.facebook.com/DalyFocus.