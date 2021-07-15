In the first chapter of the Book of Exodus one of the shortest yet profound phrases is found. In Exodus it says, there was a king and a generation that did not know.
Not forgot, did not know.
In the not knowing, Egypt enslaved the children of Israel and that started Egypt down the road to a history that ended in ten plagues and its army drowned in the Red Sea.
How did the Egyptian schools and colleges and its PhDs in history allow the generations to forget the story of Joseph and a key story of their foundation?
When I teach legal history and the foundations of western tradition, I have my students read the Ten Commandments. When I ask them to tell me the story of Moses and the Ten Commandments, educated students look at me with blank stares.
I don’t blame them. America has long ago abandoned civics education. The why behind the greatness of Hamilton and Madison and the constitution they wrote is new to them. What is worrisome is that elected members of congress, who should know better, are worse than my students. At least my students don’t treat ignorance as moral virtue.
The members have forgotten that the while the House of Representatives was intended to reflect the passions and prejudices of the people, the Senate was not. Hamilton and Madison intended the Senate and its leaders to be tempered and resistant to the transient politics of society, not help instigate them to violence supporting political rallies asserting the system was rigged and the election was intentionally stolen from them.
This is why the Jan. 6 commission should have been passed. This is why the House Select Committee needs support. It can’t be forgotten that a violent mob, politically instigated, stormed the U.S. Capitol and breached the Senate chambers, all to prevent the counting of votes from the 50 states to elect a President. That insurrection can’t be forgotten.
The system of American government in which elections, hard fought, are respected by the losing side was no small advancement in the history of government when instituted in 1776 and 1789, and it’s based on a uniquely American adoption of Montesquieu’s theory of republican political virtue.
Washington explained it saying, “of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.”
John Adams said, “it is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles on which freedom can securely stand.”
Tocqueville observed, “religion in America takes no direct part in the government of society, but it must be regarded … they hold it to be indispensable to the maintenance of republican institutions.”
Jefferson wrote, “can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that their liberties are the gift of God?”
The foundation of this American theory of political virtue is true, in spite of the dirty hands of the Christian enslavers and American churches that compromised and acquiesced with slavery and the history of Jim Crow that flowed from it.
The greatness of America, sins and all (and as Jesus said to the woman – I know they are many), is that elections are regular and the loser acknowledges the winner and knows in two and four years another election will occur. Political rematches are the hallmark of American democracy. No party and no person rules forever. This is why political violence has no institutional history in America.
Only twice in American history did this assumption fail. In 1860, when the slave owning states’ rights social conservatives rejected Lincoln as a threat to slavery and Jan. 6th when Trump voters rejected Biden as a threat to their ability to choose a president.
The Exodus passage is a warning. When a nation forgets the why behind its design, trouble will befall them.
The Jan. 6th insurrection demonstrated the forgotten American virtue that liberty is not licentiousness, as Tocqueville said, “while the law permits the Americans to do what they please, religion prevents them from conceiving, and forbids them to commit, what is rash or unjust.”
Holocaust survivors and their descendants are of one accord on never again. None say Germany and Hitler did not happen. None say that was more than half a century ago, let it go, things are different now. Germany was a first rate democracy with rule of law institutions and they all failed.
The lesson of Germany is that Hitler did not rise to power through his attempted putsch in 1923 but rather through an election in 1933, under the constitution and through subsequent statutes supported by social conservatives and industrialists to be a bulwark against their fears of socialism.
The Germans lost their freedom because of these fears, and Jan. 6th shows that they are not an aberration in the history of republics. Rome fell over the receipt of free bread. From those who experienced German history, they look at American arrogance and say, “you think it can’t happen here” and the events of Jan. 6th say, “you have been warned.”
Arthur Garrison is an associate professor of criminal justice at Kutztown University and author of the book, "Chained to the System: The History and Politics of Black Incarceration in America."