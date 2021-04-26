With warmer weather just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to begin thinking about those wonderful summertime treats. However, this year, let’s ditch the sugary pops and opt for a frozen treat that can supply our bodies with nine essential nutrients such as calcium and vitamin A.
Let’s treat ourselves to frozen yogurt. Nutritionists recommend consuming three servings of dairy every day, and ‘froyo’ is a wonderful and refreshing way to do so, plus it’s super easy!
One way to enjoy this treat is as a popsicle. Simply insert a popsicle stick through the top of the yogurt container and freeze it, once it’s frozen, remove the packaging and enjoy a frozen yogurt popsicle!
My personal favorite, however, is to create little yogurt melts. Begin by placing yogurt into a Ziploc bag. Cut off a small corner of the bag and create little circles of yogurt on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in freezer. Once your yogurt melts are frozen, peel them off and store in a covered container to maintain freshness. Seriously, on a hot summer day, there is nothing more refreshing than a creamy, cool treat.
I don’t know about you, but I’m anticipating warm weather and enjoying a fun way to consume one of my three servings of dairy!
Kristin Johns of Bethel was crowned the 2020-21 Berks County Dairy Princess and Pennsylvania Alternate Dairy Princess, promoting the dairy industry and dairy products.