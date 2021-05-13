Mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, are real, common and treatable. But not all of us think about our mental health enough. It’s time to change that.
Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and if you or a loved one need help, CONCERN Behavioral Health Services is in our community to provide that help.
The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) is encouraging mental health providers like CONCERN to amplify the message of “You Are Not Alone.”
Together, we can live in a community where anyone affected by mental illness can get the appropriate support and quality of care to live healthy, fulfilling lives. Join us in spreading the word so one feels alone in their struggle.
CONCERN Behavioral Health Services has locations in Fleetwood, Wyomissing, and Bethlehem providing outpatient and intensive behavioral health services.
Founded in 1978, CONCERN is a multi-service private non-profit 501(c)(3) human services organization dedicated to providing child welfare, juvenile justice, and behavioral health services to children, adults, and their families.
Over the past 43 years, CONCERN has been at the forefront of innovative programs to meet the individual needs of the child and to promote the strengthening of the family unit.
Since this time, CONCERN has served more than 18,000 children and youth in placement services, including assisting with the placement of nearly 2,000 children into adoptive families, and more than 40,000 individuals through a continuum of behavioral health services.
For more information about CONCERN, our behavioral health services or to learn about becoming a foster or adoptive parent, please visit us at www.concern4kids.org.