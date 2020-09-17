25 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1995
The Hamburg Area School District’s newsletter, Hawk Eye, was recently honored with an award of excellence.
During their regular September meeting Monday night the Hamburg Area School Board accepted the offer of Global Environmental Services Inc., Temple, to pay $85,000. of the back taxes owed by the former Delta Truck Body Inc., which closed its property in Perry Twp.
Lee Adam, West Hamburg, just returned home from a month-long expedition in Canada that netted him a moose and a caribou. After a drive that ended in Koosko, Idaho, Adam headed for Watson Lake, in the Yukon, and then flew by bush plane to Tuya Lake, British Columbia.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1970
Hamburg Area High School will be host to Schuylkill Valley in their first Varsity Football game here Saturday afternoon. Following the bonfire, a dance will be held at the Hamburg State Armory. The dance will honor the Hamburg Area High School football team and is being sponsored by the Hamburg Area High Booster Club.
Sherri Smith, 17 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Smith of Leesport RD1, was crowned Schuylkill Valley High School’s Homecoming Queen at ceremonies prior to the Schuylkill Valley-Daniel Boone football game, won by Boone, 26-0 last Saturday.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1945
Sgt. and Mrs. Charles Showers returned from Fort Sam Houston, TX, on Friday, after the former received his honorable discharge from the Army Air Corps. He returned to the States in September 1944, and has been stationed at Fort Houston since December. He served 26 months in the European Theatre of War, with the Army Air Corps.
Arthur W. and Charles L. Smith, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Charles P. Smith, of Hamburg R3, have entered the Coyne Electrical School, Chicago IL.
Pvt. Harvey Bachert, of Camp Meade, MD, is spending an 11-day furlough with his mother, Mrs. Pearl Bachert, North Third Street, Hamburg.
“Christmas In Connecticut” starring Barbara Stanwyck and Dennis Morgan will be featured at the Strand, Sept. 22.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1920
After having been bedfast for two weeks, suffering from necrosis of the arteries, Mary B. Diener, residing at 75 South Fourth Street, Hamburg, died early Tuesday morning, aged nearly 78 years.
Edward Fink, assistant to Undertaker W.J. Loy, and Miss Sadie Howerter, employed at the Standard Knitting Mills, both residing in Tilden Twp., north of West Hamburg, were quietly married last Thursday evening by Rev. L.R. Miller, at the parsonage in Mohrsville.
Mr. and Mrs. William F. Seaman, of Seaman’s Bakery, spent the past week at Atlantic City.
Peaches — Yellow Free-Stone Peaches — at the Peerless Orchards East of Hamburg.