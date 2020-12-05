25 Years Ago
Dec.13, 1995
Heather Hoshauer received the Hamburg Exchange Club’s Student of the Month award from Dr. Leo Lenick, Hamburg Area High School principal and Exchange Club member. Hoshauer is a member of the senior class.
Lauren Smith of Mr. Thomas’ fourth grade class has been chosen as Hamburg Elementary “Student of the Month” for November.
Delight Breidegam, owner of East Penn Manufacturing, Lyons, was the speaker at last week’s meeting of the Hamburg Rotary Club. Donald Hunsberger, was program chairman.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1970
Robert Gust was named Chief of Police as of January 1. Charles Miller, the present Chief, will retire after 20 years of service as of February 5.
Greg Muntz, Hamburg wing, a 5ft., 108 lb. junior, was named to the 1970 All Berks Scholastic soccer squad’s first team announced by the Reading Eagle on Sunday.
Greg Weidman, 6 ft., 150 lb. senior, won the same position on the second team. Honorable mention was given to Gene Hoster, Hamburg halfback. The team was chosen by the coaches and captains of the 13 teams in the county.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1945
Ration-weary housewives received welcome news from the government as all meats, butter, fats and oils were taken off the restricted list last Saturday morning. It was the first time since March 29, 1943, that the women could go to market without a ration book.
PFC Albright L. Fidler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fidler, South Third Street, Hamburg, is now a teacher of mathematics in Rainbow University, a school operated for GI’s by the 42nd Rainbow Division at Zell am See, Austria. He went to France in January with the 42nd Division. Later, his outfit entered Germany under the command of General Patch.
Under New Management, Lenhartsville Roller Rink, on 143. Skating from 11:30 to 2:30 on Dec. 1st.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1920
The Strand is the name selected for the new moving-picture theatre now being completed by David Schlear at 6 South Fourth Street, Hamburg, which is expected to be ready for the formal opening about the week before Christmas. Contractor Wanner completed the top flooring on Tuesday, and Rau Bros. installed the metal ceiling in the foyer yesterday. John L. Miller, carpenter, is now erecting the booth for the operating department. The seats are ready for installation as soon as the interior is complete. Mr. Schlear has already contracted with a prominent film company for first-class films, and is now endeavoring to secure several pianists.
Pork Chops per lb.—30 cents; Pork Shoulder per lb.—25 cents; Beef Roasts per lb.—22 cents; Pure Lard per lb.—25 cents; Beef Steaks per lb.—30 cents; Leg of Lamb per lb.—40 cents; Fresh Sausage per lb.—28 cents; Smoked Sausage per lb.—20 cents at the Penn Meat Market, American House Building, Hamburg.