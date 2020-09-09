25 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1995
Pop’s Dinette, 722 South Fourth Street, Hamburg, will close its doors next Friday, according to Doug Good, owner-manager. Good announced last week he plans to close the Hamburg restaurant and consolidate Pop’s operation at its drive-in location in Orwigsburg. Pop’s has been open in Hamburg for almost 50 years, expanding from a sandwich shop to a small restaurant and opening of the Orwigsburg location.
“First Knight” starring Sean Connery and Richard Gere will be featured at Hamburg Strand Sept. 22-25.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1970
Clearing operations have begun for the Kaercher Creek Dam in Windsor Twp., just east of the borough line. The Triple V Construction Co. of Lopez, PA, was low bidder on the project at $249,630.85. The multi-purpose flood control dam will have a 30-acre lake for fishing and boating, to be administered by the PA Fish Commission.
“Russian Culture” was the program feature at today’s Rotary Club meeting, with Dr. Constein from the Wilson Area Schools bringing first-hand experience from his visits to Russia.
“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” will be featured at the Strand Friday through Tuesday.
Lettuce—19 cents; 3 lb. Apples—49 cents; Cabbage—6 cents a lb.; Lamb Roast—69 cents a lb.; Cornish Hens—49 cents a lb. at Acme Markets.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1945
George T. Kalbach, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, personnel officer of the 775th Tank Battalion since Feb. 12, 1944, was recently awarded the Bronze Star Medal by Major General Innis P. Swift, commanding First Corps, for meritorious achievement in connection with military operations against the enemy on Luzon.
Raymond S. Eyer, South Third Street, Hamburg, who was honorably discharged from the Army on Aug. 2, received the Bronze Star medal on Monday. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Eyer, Franklin Street, Hamburg
Horace Billmyer returned Sunday to his studies at the Elgin Watchmakers College, Elgin IL, after enjoying a month’s vacation with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.B. Billmyer, South Fourth Street, Hamburg.
Special Friday and Saturday: ½ Fried Chicken with all the trimmings—75 cents at Indian Fort Inn, Rt 22, West of Hamburg.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1920
Next Sunday will undoubtedly be a big day in St. John’s Lutheran church—the joint celebration of the 130th anniversary of the organization of the congregation, and the present pastorate of Rev. Druckenmiller.
Miss Mae Bright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Bright on Island Street, Hamburg, a graduate of the local high school, and for some time an assistant in Adam’s Drug Store, left Monday to enter the College of Pharmacy at Philadelphia, where she will strive for the degree of doctor of pharmacy.
Not since the destruction of the Wilhelm Bicycle Works and Old St. John’s Church in 1898 has Hamburg had as serious a fire as that of last Saturday morning which completely destroyed the extensive bleachery plant of Solon D. Bausher.