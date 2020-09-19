25 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1995
The Outten Automobile Dealership in Hamburg will break ground on its new state-of-the art facility Oct. 5 at noon. The announcement was made by William Outten, president.
Fred Sheeler welcomed Hamburg Area Senior’s Stephanie Domsicz and Rachel Dresher to the Hamburg Rotary Club meeting. Stephany and Rachel spoke to the club about their experience at Camp Neidig, a leadership Development Camp sponsored by the Rotary Club.
“Pocahontas” will be featured at the Hamburg Strand Oct. 6-9.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1970
Bobbi Ann Moyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Moyer, Hamburg, was crowned Hamburg’s Homecoming Queen during the pre-game festivities at the Schuylkill Valley-Hawk football game here on Saturday.
Vincent Wagner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon A. Wagner, of Bernville, RD2, will be one member of Pennsylvania’s FFA dairy judging team at Kansas City, Missouri during the National FFA convention.
Dr. Carl E. Sweitzer, South Third Street, Hamburg, physician, was the winner of the portable TV awarded on Saturday afternoon by Hunsberger-Buick Pontiac, Inc. from tickets deposited by visitors to their salesroom during the 1971 new car showings.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1945
Hamburg’s USO, which closed on Sept. 1, was located in the old PA Railroad Passenger Station at Second and State Streets. During its two years of existence it served hundreds of service members, en route through town. Its log lists names from 45 states, Canada, England, Mexico and New Zealand.
Coach Arlan Baver’s Hamburg Hawks opened their 1945 soccer season at Fleetwood on Tuesday afternoon, with an 8-0 win over the Northern Division rivals.
Lt. Miriam Hershey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.F. Hershey, of Hamburg R3, is spending a 30-day furlough with her parents. She was a dietician with the 105th General Station Hospital and stationed in Italy for 20 months.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1920
O.A. Lenhart announces the completion of his large garage on North Fourth Street, Hamburg, and readiness for storage of all classes of motor vehicles, especially large trucks. The building is 50 by 100 feet, with an entrance from Primrose Street, 14 feet wide by 14 feet high, admitting the largest motor truck built.
William Bodenhorn, painter and artist, was among the excursionists to New York City last Sunday, and spent a few hours with his daughter Mrs. Etta Fisher, who resides in Brooklyn.
Miss Daisy M. Kummerer, aged 16 years, daughter of Mrs. Eva Moyer, Hamburg, and Earl G. Wagner, aged 22 years, son of Lillie R. and the late Charles Wagner, were married at Schuylkill Haven Monday morning. The groom is employed as a molder in the Hamburg Foundry.