25 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1995
Veronica Arehart, was the Exchange Club speaker during last week’s meeting. The program coordinator for the Tri-Valley Y.M.C.A. talked about and showed slides on the Y.M.C.A.’s functions and activities.
Navy Airman Ian Weaver, son of Dennis and Barbara Weaver of Mohrsville, is currently halfway through a six-month overseas deployment with Sea Control squadron 24, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, which has included duty in the Adriatic Sea near Bosnia and the Persian Gulf near Iraq. The 1991 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School joined the Navy in June 1993.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1970
Cafeteria meal prices will be raised to 40 cents for students, for the first time since 1966-67 school term, on action by the Hamburg Area School Board on Monday evening.
The theme for the 12th Annual Water Carnival at the Hamburg Park is “African Safari”. To be held at the pool Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.
Raymond Berger, president of Hamburg Borough Council, wielded the saw to officially open the new Nelco Home Center at Second and State Streets on Monday morning.
“Dr. Zhivago” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Aug.11, 1945
Pvt. Harold N. Miller, wounded at Okinawa and returned to this country by plane, is a patient at the Woodrow Wilson General Hospital in Staunton, VA. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin T. Miller of Strausstown, and has been awarded the Purple Heart.
Dawn Dunkle received first prize among the children at the Hamburg playground for her local efforts totaling 1308 cans, in the county-wide tin can salvage drive conducted last week.
PVC Charles R. Bubbenmoyer, Shoemakersville, R1, left for Atlantic City NJ, today after spending a 65-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mahlon Bubbenmoyer. Private Bubbenmoyer was taken prisoner in Germany in July 1944.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1920
The people of town were startled Monday, morning when it became known that burglars had made a sweep through town during the night. At least ten places were entered or attempted to be entered, to do what is thought to be an organized gang at work. State Policemen Strubel & Walker, who are stationed at the Sanatorium, are working on the case.
Mac’s greater shows that had a big run in Hamburg during June are back and pitched tents on the park grounds for the week.
Mr. and Mrs. P.P. Reese, of Franklin Street, Hamburg, are offering their home for sale, preparatory to making their future home in Chicago and will leave on the 21st.
J.E. Pool will become the general manager and Mr. Harrington of Chester has been added to the force in charge of the manufacturing end of the business. Mr. Reese will go to Chicago Steel Foundry Company and will make frequent visits to Hamburg.
Landlord James Lesher, Shartlesville, has 20 summer boarders from Philadelphia and other places.