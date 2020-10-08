25 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1995
Members of the United Steelworkers of America employed by PA Steel Foundry and Machine Company, Hamburg, went on strike after rejecting two offers, according to Daniel Goodyear, company president. The strike affects about 215 foundry employees.
Richard Boyd, president and co-owner of Nova Cast Foundry in Auburn, was the speaker at last week’s meeting of the Hamburg Rotary Club. His talk dealt with the metal casting industry in the U.S. and he said there are more than 100 casting firms in Berks. Jean Boyd, was in charge of the program.
Brad Hepner, of Hamburg, rolled his third career 300 game on Oct. 10 in the Tuesday Classic League at Hoffman Lanes. He had games of 159-203-300, for a series of 662.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1970
Dennis A. Webber, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl W. Webber, South Third Street, Hamburg, was promoted to Army Specialist 5 while serving with the 562nd Artillery at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
Mrs. Ethel Casper received the Golden Key award at the regular meeting of the Hamburg Business & Professional Women’s Club held in Indian Fort Inn, last week. She served as the club’s first president. The award is presented to the woman who is considered to have found the ten Golden Keys to Successful Living.
The Senior Citizens of Hamburg will have a public card party in the Borough Hall Nov. 11.
Raymond Berger, Hamburg, Councilman, has been named a member of the County Housing Authority and also the Redevelopment Authority, by the Berks County Commissioners.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1945
Cpl. Cornelious H. Brennan, of Shoemakersville arrived home on Sunday evening after receiving his honorable discharge at Camp Shelby, Mississippi last Thursday. Inducted into the Army on May 17, 1944 and was sent to Panama in Oct. 1944 with the 150th Infantry, to do guard duty at the canal and locks.
Harry M. Fisher, genial postal employee who went back into the Navy in 1942, is on the job again as North Ward mail carrier, after almost 4 years of duty aboard ship.
Sgt. Robert Weirich, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, is editor-in-chief of the V-Plus Vigil, the weekly newspaper published by the personnel of Walterboro Army Air Field, SC. It is rated the first post-war newspaper, having started publication the week of V-J Day.
Jack-O-Lanterns—10 cents; Weird Masks—5c, 10c and 25c; and Novelties—10 cents at Fryer’s Store, 326 State St., Hamburg.
“Anchors Aweigh” starring Frank Sinatra, Kathryn Grayson and Gene Kelly will be featured at the Strand Oct. 13-15.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1920
Percy F. Hess, proprietor of the local News Agency and dealer in confectionery and cigars at Second and State Streets, Hamburg, has completed the addition to his place of business, which affords the necessary room for the convenient handling of his papers.
Wilson Seidel bought the small farm of nine acres from Mrs. Henry Young for $1,250.
Mary Herber, Windsor Castle, who is confined to bed with typhoid fever, is improving under the care of Dr. George E. Potteiger, of Hamburg. A brother, Samuel Herber is also suffering with typhoid and was taken to a hospital in Reading.
F.V.M. Moyer sold his 10-acre farm below Shoemakersville, to William H. Schade for $1600.
R.P. Miller & Company commenced to operate their Underwear Factory on Monday after a short shut-down.