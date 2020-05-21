25 Years Ago
May 24, 1995
Marine Cpl. Allen Boyer, son of Diane and Allen Boyer Sr., recently deported for a six-month overseas deployment with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group. The 1992 graduate of Hamburg Area High School joined the Marine Corps in Nov. 1992.
Nevin Kauffman, Hamburg attended V-E 50th anniversary activities earlier this month in Framingham, England. Kauffman served as an 8ith Air Force gunner on a B-17 during World War II and flew 30 missions over Germany.
50 Years Ago
May 28, 1970
The Hamburg Area High Hawkettes captured the Division I softball title in an overtime game at Schuylkill Valley with a final score of 7-5. The team was led by the fine combination of Cindy Reed on the mound and Patty Moyer behind the plate. Cindy has 42 strike outs.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Moyer & Sons, Stevie and Michael, of Taipei (Formosa) capital of the Republic of China, are visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hamm, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, and Mr. and Mrs. George Kline, of Shoemakersville. They have been in Taipei for two years and expect to be stationed there for 2 more years. Mr. Moyer is a special representative of the Department of Defense, stationed in Taipei.
“Hang ‘Em High” starring Clint Eastwood, will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
May 24, 1945
Memorial Day exercises in Hamburg will begin at the Honor Roll, Second and State Streets, at 9 a.m. next Wednesday with 2 senior Boy Scouts raising the American flag to half-staff while Burkey’s Band under the direction of Milton C. Starr plays the National Anthem.
Lewis B. Kauffman, SC3/C, of Port Clinton, previously reported missing in action, was a casualty of the Okinawa invasion, according to word received by his father, Harry Kauffman.
Marine Corporal Norman H. Reber killed in action June 22, 1944, on Saipan, while informing his comrades of a Japanese counter attack on the right flank of Hill 646. “A former employee of ours — he gave his life to save a hundred others.” Honor Him by Buying a Bigger Bond During the 7th War Loan-Maier’s Bakery, Hamburg PA.
100 Years Ago
May 27, 1920
The observance of Memorial Day in Hamburg this year will be one of the most impressive in the history of the town. The addition to the list of the World War Veterans will add interest, the whole to be augmented by the unveiling of a memorial tablet to the ex-service men of town by Washington Camp No. 78, P.O.S. of A.
The Chautauqua begins June 29th, and closes 5 days later. It will bring a notable array of musical artists, lecturers and entertainers here and the man who holds a season ticket is bound to get his money’s worth.
On Monday the Central Garage delivered a Ford one-ton delivery truck to W.J. Confer, new proprietor of the Union Roller Mills, who will soon have the mills in operation after a suspension of several years.
Burgess Sousley is having his former cigar factory building on Franklin Street converted into a dwelling, which is nearly completed, and will be occupied, by Mr. and Mrs. Percy Heckman.