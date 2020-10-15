25 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1995
Brian Herber, received a B.S. degree in environmental studies from Slippery Rock University after taking courses at SRU’s summer season.
Tammy Barlet, a 1995 graduate of Hamburg Area High School, daughter of Paul and Irene Barlet, Hamburg, recently graduated from U.S. Coast Guard Camp in Cape May.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1970
Pennsylvania Steel Casting & Machine Company, South Third Street, Hamburg, completed installation of two air pollution control units last month at a cost of $225,000, it was learned by The Item last Friday. The units purify the air emitted from the electric furnaces, controlling the colored dust and fumes. The firm had been cited by the state last year to install them.
Hamburg and the Jaycees hosted between 40,000 and 50,000 persons on Saturday night at the 27th King Frost carnival and parade tradition. The parade started at 7 p.m., took over two hours to pass Third and State Streets. Earl Adams, parade chairman, reported that 144 units paraded.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1945
Sgt. Earl C. Faust and PFC Guy H. Faust, sons of Mr. and Mrs. G. Clayton Faust, 248 Walnut Street, Hamburg, met in Germany at Bingen-on-the-Rhine, where Guy had been stationed. Earl is now at an assembly area, near Rheims, awaiting transportation home.
Coach Arlan Baver’s Hamburg High Hawks annexed their second Berks County Scholastic soccer title yesterday afternoon, by defeating Mohnton, Central Division title holders, in Reading, by a score of 2 to 1. Althouse and Shearer scored the winning goals. The game was played at 11th and Pike. It was Hamburg’s seventh win of the season and second consecutive county title.
“The Corn is Green” starring Bette Davis and Nigel Bruce will be featured at the Strand Oct. 20.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1920
The property of Dr. K.D. Werley, at the corner of Third and Walnut Streets, was purchased by the S.D. Bausher Bleachery interests. The property includes the residence and extensive sales stables, on a plot of nearly 60 x 80 feet, adjoining the Sylva Knitting Mills.
Ray Dreibelbis secured a position as clerk for the American Stores Company.
Councilman James M. Savage left on a prolonged hunting trip to the forests of Maine.
Royd B. Stitzel, Shoemakersville, dug the cellar for his new house which he will build on Franklin Street.