25 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1994
Amy Dalious, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Dalious, was crowned 1994 Homecoming Queen at Hamburg Area High School.
Robert and Bernice Hayes, Port Clinton, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary at a program held at Kaercher Creek, followed by a picnic. The program included a hymn sing and inspirational talk by Pastor Alex DuBee. They were married Aug. 29, 1959 in Denton MD by Thomas Turlington.
“True Lies” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis will be featured at the Hamburg Strand Oct. 14-Oct. 17.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1969
“Homecoming” the first in the history of Hamburg Area High School, was observed last week end at the Windsor Street building. Steven Bleile, president of the Student Council, crowned the queen, Miss Stephanie Ortenzi. Then she and members of her court presided over the half time show presented by the Red and White Marching Band. Prior to the football game, the entire student body enjoyed a pep rally on Friday afternoon and a bonfire and football hop on Friday night.
Miss Stephanie J. Ortenzi, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Ortenzi Jr., of Shoemakersville, has been selected the 1970 Good Citizen at Hamburg Area Jr.-Senior High School.
Sixty-five persons attended the reunion of the former Katterman’s Silk Mill employees, held at Haag’s Hotel, Shartlesville, last Saturday.
“Where Eagles Dare” starring Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood will be featured at the Strand on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1944
S/Sgt. Jack W. Weirich, South Fourth St., Hamburg, platoon guide, and Pvt. Lynn D. Schreffler, North Fourth St., Hamburg, orderly, have been fighting with the 168th Infantry Regiment, veterans of more than 300 days of combat, in its attempt to breach the Gothic Line in Italy.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Eyer, Franklin St., Hamburg, whose son, S/Sgt. Charles M. Eyer, is a German prisoner of war, heard from him two times within the past two months. In both letters he states that he is fine and wants to be remembered to his friends. He also states that the whole plane crew is with him, and he was not hurt in any way.
Pvt. Carl E. Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul M. Miller, Washington St., Hamburg, and Sgt. Augustus Yelles, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Yelles, Pine St., Hamburg, recently met in New Guinea. Both men went overseas in Oct. 1943, and met for the first time in July.
Employees of the Schuylkill Navigation Company are replanking the canal bridge at the foot of Pine St., Hamburg, for the first time in years.
Dr. A.J. Ruff, chairman of the local rationing board, has announced that there will be a registration for gasoline coupons in the near future.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1919
John H. Wertley, local Buick dealer, and James M. Savage of town, accompanied by Francis Savage, William Dunkelberger and Samuel Potteiger of Sinking Spring, and William Yonkers and Lloyd McAllister of Strausstown, will leave here on Nov. 5, for the forests of Maine, where they will hunt for deer and remain for the moose season, which will be open this year after having been closed four seasons. They will be joining William Lesher, William Shappell, H. J. Yoder, Lloyd Christ and Robert Hoffman of Shoemakersville already there.
A message was received here Monday morning that Howard Altenderfer, a member of the American forces in France, had arrived at Camp Merritt, NJ and would soon be discharged from service. He was connected with the motor truck service, and before entering the service he was a clerk in the Hamburg Savings Bank.
Hamburg Silk Mills, Inc. Wants LEARNERS—Seven Girl’s for Silk Winding and Quilling, $2.00 per day to start. Steady work the year ‘round. Rapid advance from winding to weaving at which operators make as much as $30.00 a week.